A closeup look at the drugs and cash seized by police.

WILKES-BARRE — Four locations in Wilkes-Barre were hit by drug agents early Wednesday morning as a result of an eight-month investigation into the trafficking of cocaine and fentanyl. At a press conference, Mayor George Brown called it one of the largest drug busts in the history of the city.

Three individuals have been charged by federal prosecutors for their involvement with the alleged drug operation. According to a press release from Acting U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, Erwin Montes Deoca, 27, was indicted by a federal grand jury in Scranton on Sept. 14 for allegedly distributing cocaine and fentanyl in Wilkes-Barre between March and April this year.

Additional charges were filed on Wednesday against Alan Kevin Robles Montes Deoca, 27, and Jonathan Orlando Fontanez, 36, for their alleged involvement. All three individuals were taken into custody on Wednesday.

City police said the drug sweep involved the city police department’s Anti-Crime Unit, detective and patrol divisions, state police at Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne County Drug Task Force, Kingston police, and the federal Drug Enforcement Administration in Scranton.

During a press conference, Wilkes-Barre City Police Chief Joseph Coffay said federal search warrants were executed simultaneously at 39 Regent St., 39 Spruce St., 10 Minden Place and 125 Waller St.

All search warrants were drug related relative to the Montes Deoca drug trafficking organization that has been under investigation for the last eight months, according to police.

Drug agents seized massive amounts of cocaine and fentanyl at the three homes — bricks of cocaine were stacked up on the table in front of Coffay along with thousands of fentanyl pills.

The estimated value of the drugs seized is in excess of $1 million, police said. Agents also seized “well over $100 thousand” in cash, along with two handguns.

“I can tell you, after many years of doing drug investigations, this by far has been one of the most productive investigations that I have ever seen,” Coffay told reporters. “It will definitely put a damper on the drug trafficking, not only in the city of Wilkes-Barre, but in the surrounding areas.”

Brown praised the officers who were involved in the seizure.

“When you take $1 million in drugs off the street, when you take the money that you see in these containers off the street, that has to have a very serious impact on drugs in the city of Wilkes-Barre,” Brown said. “This is one of the largest drug busts, if not the largest, in the history of the city of Wilkes-Barre.

“I’m very proud of Chief Coffay; I’m very proud of the people that worked on these cases,” he went on. “I can’t say that enough.”

According to a release, Erwin Montes Deoca and Fontanez are facing a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, while Alan Kevin Robles Montes Deoca faces a maximum of life imprisonment, should the defendants be found guilty.