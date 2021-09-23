🔊 Listen to this

Corruption charges withdrawn

WILKES-BARRE — Fairview Township police withdrew two counts of corruption of minors against Francis Kane, 33, during a preliminary hearing Sept. 16.

Township police charged Kane, of Plains Township, in March after he allegedly sent a girl a picture of his genitals, a picture of a woman in lingerie and a video of two topless women and a cartoon meme of a woman and a man having sex, according to court records.

Guilty plea on child sex charges

WILKES-BARRE — A Hazleton man pleaded guilty on Monday to charges stemming from allegations he sexually assaulted two teenage girls for several years.

Adalberto Mateos, 40, of Hazleton, entered a guilty plea this week to one count each of aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault of a person less than 13 and corruption of minors, all felony counts. An additional felony count of endangering the welfare of children was withdrawn by prosecutors in pursuance of a plea deal.

Mateos entered the plea before Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough, who accepted the plea.

Mateos was accused by police of sexually assaulting two minors from August 2016 until June 2019; he was arrested in August 2019 after the girls were questioned by a forensic interviewer at the Luzerne County Children’s Advocacy Center.

Vough set Mateos’ sentencing for Dec. 21. Mateos will remain locked up until then.

— Ed Lewis and Patrick Kernan