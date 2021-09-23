🔊 Listen to this

Butch Frati, Wilkes-Barre’s Director of Operations and Deputy City Administrator, standing in rear, addressed City Council at a special meeting Wednesday to approve applications for the state’s Local Share Account grant program.

WILKES-BARRE — At a special meeting City Council Wednesday moved all 10 applications seeking more than $5.4 million in gaming grant funding for projects large and small onto the state for approval.

Council did its part to vote on the applications totaling $5,484,605 so the city can meet the Sept. 30 submission deadline to the state Department of Community and Economic Development which oversees the LSA program funded by revenues from the gaming facilities. Funding for the applications from the city and other municipalities in Luzerne County would come from the Mohegan Sun Pocono casino in Plains Township.

Whether the city receives the $59,000 in Local Share Account funds it requested to purchase 4,000 recycling containers, or how much of the $2 million sought by the Domestic Violence Service Center to expand its facility and emergency shelter is approved, won’t be known until next year when the Commonwealth Finance Authority announces the awards.

Council Vice Chairwoman Beth Gilbert McBride and councilman John Marconi cast the only “No” votes.

Marconi offered some ideas for the grants.

“I would much rather see these LSA grants go towards roads in our city, certainly maybe some equipment, maybe street cleaners, maybe a pothole patcher and also maybe money for our creeks, anything that will help the city itself,” Marconi said.

They opposed the $350,000 requested by the Luzerne County Transportation Authority for its new transit facility to be built along South Pennsylvania Avenue. McBride did not support the $250,000 requested for locker room renovations at the Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA and the $479,965 for Phase II renovations to City Hall. Marconi also did not back the $350,000 sought by Wilkes University for a Cannabis Certificate Program.

Last year the LCTA applied for $700,000 in LSA funds and received $350,000. The other $350,000 would be used as the local match for the project funded mostly through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The project’s total cost is hard to pin down at this point due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on supply chains and materials.

Butch Frati, the city’s Director of Operations and Deputy City Administrator, added the cost changes daily. “I believe it’s $58 million and that could go higher,” Frati said.

The LCTA’s Lee Horton said if it receives the LSA grant it would change what would be needed from Luzerne County. The LCTA has a pending request of between $650,000 and $850,000 from the county from its federal American Rescue Plan Act allotment.

Residents Mark Shaffer and John Suchoski criticized the city for taking a “scattershot” approach with the LSA funding.

“I wish the city had more of a plan with things and these grants were used to help everyone and not just special interest groups,” Shaffer said.

Suchoski pointed out the applicants were mostly for organizations in the downtown.

“None of these grants are touching the neighborhoods,” Suchoski said.

McBride echoed their criticisms.

“I do think we need to narrow our focus on LSA grants and I think that the reason that I voted for the ones that I voted for tonight is because I think they benefit the city as a whole,” McBride said.

But councilman Bill Barrett, who voted in favor of all the applications, noted some of the applicants might not receive any money. But, he said, it would be wrong for Council to preclude them from applying for the funds and focus only on city projects such as street paving.

“I think we need to do the right thing and support these organizations, many have been here many decades, decades and decades,” Barrett said.

In addition to the YMCA, Council approved applications for:

• $350,000 for new HVAC rooftop units for the F.M. Kirby Center

• $850,000 for upgrades including an elevator for the Wyoming Valley Art League building.

Frati acknowledged the city has a stockpile of recycling containers, but needs more and that’s why it’s applied for funds to buy them for use in the dual stream recycling program instituted this year.

“There are upwards of 8,000 containers at Public Works, however that is not enough to cover the entire city, ” Frati said.

In order to comply with the state Sunshine Act, Council, at the start of the meeting, held a special vote to amend the resolution regarding the LSA application for the Emergency Operations Center to include the funding request of $350,000. The amount was inadvertently omitted when the meeting agenda was posted on the city website Friday. It was corrected in the agenda posted Monday.

Without any questions, Council unanimously approved the application for funding to construct the center that would be an addition to the Hollenback Fire Station on North Washington Street and located out of the flood zone.

There also was no discussion for three other applications:

• $350,000 for the Cannabis Certificate Program for Wilkes University’s Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences in the Nesbitt School of Pharmacy.

• $445,640 for upgrades to the Wilkes-Barre Public Works facility.

• $2 million for the Domestic Violence Service Center expansion.