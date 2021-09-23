🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — A man from Dallas was indicted by a federal grand jury last week on firearm offenses.

David DaSilva, 33, was indicted for being an illegal alien in possession of firearms and ammunition, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Brandler.

The indictment alleges DaSilva possessed two .22-caliber rifles and several rounds of ammunition while knowing he was illegally and unlawfully in the United States from July 2020 through Sept. 1, 2021, according to a news release from Brandler.

The case was investigated by the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Todd K. Hinkley is prosecuting.

— Ed Lewis