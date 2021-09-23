🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON TWP. — Township police arrested a man they allege abused, neglected and assaulted his 73-year-old mother for more than two years.

Michael Patrick Boyle, 50, of East Railroad Street, Pittston Township, repeatedly injured his mother by punching her, used a mop with dirty water with ammonia and cleaner to bath her, and fed her stale bread, according to court records.

Police allege the abuse and neglect occurred from May 2017 to October 23, 2019, when the woman summoned help.

Boyle was arraigned Thursday in Luzerne County Central Court on charges of simple assault, indecent exposure, criminal conspiracy to commit stalking, criminal conspiracy to commit neglect of care of a dependent person, and endangering the welfare of a dependent person. He was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $50,000 bail set by District Judge Daniel O’Donnell.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to a 911 call from the woman on Oct. 23, 2019. She claimed she fell asleep on a potty chair the night before and was awakened by her son, Boyle, screaming at her.

The woman told police Boyle punched her in the head and chest.

After the woman was taken to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, an evaluation found the woman was dehydrated and had bruises on her shoulders, chest, abdomen, pelvis area and right foot. She also had a rash on her chest and groin area, the complaint says.

Police questioned the woman further to determine the extend of the alleged abuse and neglect.

She told police sometime in May 2017, while she was sitting on a shower seat while taking a shower, Boyle opened the shower curtain and attempted to drown her causing a bruise to her right arm. She self-nursed her injured arm with a sling, the complaint says.

During an another alleged incident, she claimed Boyle used “scrub water,” a mixture of water, ammonia and cleaner telling her to “Bend over b—-h,” before using a mop to cleanse her private area.

Police in the complaint said the woman reported she went 13 days eating staled bread and water while Boyle gave a pet cat bowls of milk. When she asked Boyle what was for dinner, he allegedly told her, “I know what you’re having, you’re having water and whatever else there is, which is nothing.”

Boyle would tell his mother, “I’m not hitting you, someone else is here,” in an attempt to confuse her, the complaint says.

She also claimed Boyle threatened to sexually assault her with a bulb to a lamp and he would undress himself and dance in front of her naked, according to the complaint.

When the woman suffered from the flu, Boyle allegedly refused to take her to a physician telling her, “(Expletive) you.”

Police in the complaint said the woman requires assistance for daily living including mobility, bathing and dressing, and needs a wheelchair or a rolling walker. After her hospital evaluation in October 2019, police said the woman was severely malnourished and suffered from mild muscle loss.