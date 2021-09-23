🔊 Listen to this

PLYMOUTH — State police at Wilkes-Barre arrested Clayton Knorr, 40, on allegations he wanted to kill an ex-girlfriend prior to a court proceeding earlier this week.

Investigators say they received information about a “murder plot” orchestrated by Knorr against his former girlfriend to take place Wednesday.

Knorr allegedly was planning to kill the woman prior to a hearing on her application for a restraining order against him.

Investigators allege Knorr was going to kill the woman to make it appear she died from an accidental drug overdose resulting in her not being able to testify against him.

Knorr was arraigned by District Judge Joseph Halesey in Hanover Township on charges of criminal attempt to commit homicide, soliciation to commit criminal homicide and retaliation against a witness or victim. Knorr was jailed without bail at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.