During a hearing broadcast in Luzerne County Court on Thursday, Chester County Senior Judge Robert J. Shenkin said he plans to deny a preliminary injunction that attempted to stop the county district attorney’s race from being held Nov. 2.

Shenkin said he is preparing an order formalizing his ruling but wanted to announce his decision so the three county entities involved in the litigation can plan accordingly.

County Council and the county DA’s Office sought the injunction as part of litigation they filed against the county Election Board in county court last month.

It stems from conflicting interpretations on what must happen now that Sam Sanguedolce is filling the seat vacated by prior DA Stefanie Salavantis.

Council and the DA argue the race should not be on the ballot until 2023 for a four-year term. An Election Board majority concluded new state legislation requires the seat to be on the ballot this November for a two-year term.

Although the county Republican Party vehemently disagrees with the board’s decision, it nominated Sanguedolce as its Nov. 2 DA candidate in case the election proceeds. County Democrats were unable to come up with a nominee, blaming candidates’ reluctance due to the pending litigation.

The judge and attorneys participated in Thursday’s hearing remotely, with their online session broadcast on a screen inside a courtroom.

Sanguedolce watched the proceeding in the courtroom along with the media and other observers. As he departed, Sanguedolce said he stands by his position that the Election Board’s decision is legally incorrect and said a “vast majority” of the public still has questions about the board’s decision-making process.