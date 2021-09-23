Tremaine Jamison sentenced 18-40 years in state prison for kindergarten graduation deadly shooting

WILKES-BARRE — To his credit, Tremaine Jamison apologized to the family of Devon Brown who died from a gunshot wound during a scuffle at a kindergarten graduation party in May 2017.

Jamison’s apology had no merit for Brown’s girlfriend, Antoinette Nimmons.

“You took a great man from us,” Nimmons said during Jamison’s sentencing hearing Thursday before Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr.

State police at Wilkes-Barre said Jamison, 31, fatally shot Brown during a dispute at the party on Mark Drive, Marion Terrace Apartments, in Hanover Township on May 31, 2017.

Jamison pleaded guilty to third-degree murder midway through his jury trial and after Deputy Assistant District Attorney Thomas Hogans and Assistant District Attorney Brittany Quinn rested their case against him on May 26.

A request by Jamison, through his recently appointed attorney, Demetrius Fannick, to withdraw his guilty plea was denied by Sklarosky on Sept. 1.

Jamison believes he acted in self-defense when he fired a .40-caliber handgun, claiming Brown threatened him with a knife.

“I’m sorry for what happened; I felt like I was reacting in self defense. I want to say I’m sorry to his family,” Jamison said.

Jamison addressed the court after Fannick asked for a lower sentencing saying Jamison is a young man and has made efforts at earning his GED.

“He’s still a young man; he still has time in his life. He won’t be a danger to society in the future,” Fannick said.

Several of Jamison’s family spoke on his behalf.

Hogans said the fatal shooting was a “terrible, terrible sad incident” that should had been a time of celebration.

“The defendant shot the victim in front of his own son, not only his son but in front of other children,” Hogans said, noting Jamison was the first to brandish a weapon during the dispute.

Hogans said after the shooting, Jamison fled the area. Jamison was captured by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force on June 28, 2018, in Savannah, Ga, before being held on an unrelated warrant in New York City before he was returned to Luzerne County on Feb. 11, 2020.

After hearing Jamison’s family ask Sklarosky to give him a second chance at life, Nimmons spoke, saying Brown doesn’t have that same chance.

Nimmons was Brown’s girlfriend who shared a child.

“Today is the second hardest day of my life. Nothing I want more is to have Devon here with us,” Nimmons said.

“What should had been a happy event for these young children turned into a crime scene,” Sklarosky said before imposing the state prison sentence. Jamison was given credit for 831 days time served.