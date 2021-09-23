🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — The future of an area food pantry seems to be in question after its founder says she resigned following a disagreement with the pastor of the church where it was based and other unidentified board members.

Clancy Cash Harrison, who established the Food Dignity Project to close the hunger gap and move people toward better health, has left her position with the Al Beech/West Side Food Pantry 12 years after she founded the organization, she announced on her Facebook page earlier this week.

The pantry serves the West Side communities of Exeter, Wyoming, West Wyoming, Larksville, Swoyersville, Forty Fort, Kingston, Luzerne and Plymouth. It is located at 190 South Sprague Ave., Kingston, in The Church of Christ Uniting.

“I immediately resigned as president last night and just learned the pantry is shutting down (not sure for how long),” Harrison wrote on Wednesday, adding: “it took a decade (really a 1-hour board meeting yesterday) to come to the realization that my values and integrity do not align with (some) leadership.”

“We just need a new location and we are back bigger, stronger and smarter. We aren’t done,” she wrote. “We are a large network of amazing thought-leaders, not a building or parking lot.”

Harrison declined to comment on the issues that led to the break when contacted by the Times Leader.

“I do not want to say more than what is on my FB page about leaving the food pantry. The best person to talk to is Pastor Jane Pykus. She is the Pastor of the church and was very influential at our last food pantry board meeting. Her suggestions led to decisions I do not agree with, which is why I and other board members resigned,” Harrison wrote in response to a reporter’s message. “I am no longer associated with the food pantry or the church and will leave further comments to them.”

“Our team’s focus now is finding a new location and feeding our guests. Our amazing team of volunteers fed over 3 million meals during the pandemic and many people in our community rely on us,” she added.

Pykus declined to comment when contacted by the Times Leader. She also said that Barbara Swanson — a church employee whom Harrison identified as “one of the only 2 voting board members” — was not available for comment.