Hi there folks! Pat Kernan is here with a look ahead to what we’re working on for Friday’s edition of the Times Leader: A Plymouth man was arrested on allegations he planned to kill his ex-girlfriend with a fatal dose of heroin to prevent her from testifying against him at a court proceeding, King’s College today is celebrating the opening of its new bookstore and Bill O’Boyle looks at the controversy surrounding the apparent shutdown of a west side food pantry.