🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON TWP. — The Bi-County Airport Board Thursday acknowledged receipt of a letter from Luzerne County Councilman Walter Griffith requesting an investigation into the recent contract and procedure that was followed regarding replacement of the agency for the Law-Enforcement Officer “LEO” program.

After announcing receipt of the letter, Attorney Michael Butera, Luzerne County Solicitor, advised that board members and airport personnel cannot comment on the matter and said it will be referred “to the proper authorities” for further action.

Butera said he could not reveal which “proper authorities” will be contacted, but it is expected to be sent to the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office.

At its July meeting, the board overseeing the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport approved an agreement with the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office to provide law enforcement officers at the TSA check point. The agreement will run from Aug. 1, 2021 through July 31, 2022, with an option to extend for one year pending both parties’ agreement.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screens passengers and baggage but requires that the airport provide officers with arrest powers at a podium near its checkpoint. Airport officials asked county DA Sam Sanguedolce to handle the law enforcement, saying Avoca borough opted to stop providing that coverage.

In his letter, Griffith said Avoca Borough Council had a contract that was signed in 2014 to provide this service to the airport, with specific language stating someone from borough council must cancel the contract in writing, not by text message, and not by the chief of police.

“This contract was properly signed by members of the Avoca borough Council, the mayor, and is a valid and binding contract,” Griffith wrote.

Griffith said he spoke to two members of Lackawanna County regarding this matter at a County Commissioner’s Association meeting, and they indicated they were “not aware and had little or no knowledge of what was transpiring” regarding the LEO program.

“Yet, when I got the minutes from the July meeting I was surprised to find that those two Lackawanna County commissioners were the ones that made the motion and seconded it for the be put up for discussion and vote,” he wrote.

Griffith asserted the current contract presented to Luzerne County Council for a vote, “was nothing more than a shell game, and a way to take the contract away from Avoca Borough and provide power and control by some members of Luzerne County, in my opinion.”

Griffith said he and council colleague Stephen J. Urban have asked several times for signed copies of contracts and have not received them.

“There is speculation by some members of Avoca Borough Council that there were payments made without authorization or documentation,” Griffith wrote. “I am not going to let this issue rest until I get some answers.”

Eight of the 11 county council members ultimately authorized the contract, but a few raised a myriad of concerns focused largely on Avoca’s withdrawal.

Councilman Urban also released Avoca Borough Council’s July 8 meeting minutes referencing changes that were made to Avoca’s airport coverage contract verbally instead of in writing, a borough councilman’s questions about reimbursement figures that did not appear to match, and the possibility that Avoca could be forced to repay $10,000 the airport advanced to the borough several years ago to cover police payroll reimbursement delays.

At that special meeting, County Acting Manager Romilda Crocamo said airport Executive Director Carl Beardsley informed her he had received a text message from the Avoca police chief terminating the contract.

Griffith contended the police chief has no authority to terminate the contract on the borough’s behalf, let alone by text. He said he supports the DA contract but does not believe the county should have stepped in until it’s guaranteed the contract between Avoca and the airport is severed.

At the council meeting, Council Chairman Tim McGinley, who chairs the Bi-County Airport Board, replied, “Nothing stinks. It’s straightforward.”