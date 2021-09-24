🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Following recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Geisinger is offering booster doses of the Pfizer (Comirnaty) COVID-19 vaccine for people who are eligible.

Those eligible for a booster include people who have received their two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, and:

— Are age 65 and older

— Are a long-term care resident

— Are age 18 to 64 with an underlying medical condition that puts them at higher risk for serious illness from COVID-19

— Are age 18 to 64 and have a job that puts them at increased risk of being exposed to COVID-19

People can get their booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine beginning six months after receiving their second dose.

If you’re unsure if you qualify for the booster or have any specific questions, contact your doctor.

The booster dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is the same dosage (0.3 milliliters) as the first and second vaccine doses. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine received full FDA approval in late August.

Anyone who has received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is not eligible for a booster vaccine at this time, according to the CDC.

You can make an appointment for a booster COVID-19 vaccine at Geisinger through MyGeisinger or by calling 570-284-3657. Appointments are available at the vaccine centers at the Geisinger Health Plan Building near Danville, Geisinger CenterPoint in Jenkins Township, Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital and Geisinger Lewistown Hospital. Appointments are also available at Geisinger Philipsburg and Geisinger Pharmacy locations in Dallas, Danville, Lewistown, Lock Haven, Mount Pocono, Pottsville, State College and Scranton.

Remember to bring your COVID-19 vaccine card or proof of having received the vaccine to your appointment. More information about the COVID-19 vaccine is available at Geisinger.org/COVIDVax.

As a reminder, no visitors are permitted for outpatient appointments, unless medically necessary, and masks must be worn by everyone in all Geisinger buildings and facilities.