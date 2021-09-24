🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — WWE is back on the road!

For one night only, see your favorite SMACKDOWN superstars LIVE in Wilkes-Barre at the ASM Global managed Mohegan Sun Arena on Friday, Oct. 29, at 7:45 p.m.

Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SMACKDOWN Tag Team Champions The Usos will battle Finn Balor and The Street Profits! Plus see SMACKDOWN Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Seth Rollins and many more! *Card subject to change.

Tickets start at $20 (plus fees) and go on sale Friday, Oct. 1, at 10 a.m. online at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the NBT Bank Box Office at Mohegan Sun Arena.

For more information, please visit www.wwe.com.