WILKES-BARRE — Coal Creative President and Chief Executive Officer Holly K. Pilcavage has won a Silver Stevie Award in the 18th annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business.

Announced by the global business awards program, Pilcavage was chosen for the “Maverick of the Year” category, which recognizes “female individuals who have affected positive change in their companies and/or industries.”

The judges chose Pilcavage for her “unwavering commitment to service and activism, driven by a desire to make her community better.”

“I believe that if you support the people around you, they support you right back,” Pilcavage said. “I want to help the people, places and things in my life to be better than when I found them, and I am so fortunate to have a team who gets behind that vision every day. To be recognized as Maverick of the Year is truly humbling, appreciated and empowering.”

Pilcavage’sr nomination summarized the role she plays in lifting up organizations including the Rainbow Alliance, Dress for Success Luzerne County and NEPA Creative — a platform for promoting creative people and sharing their abilities with others.

Find Pilcavage’s award announcement and see the other winners at stevieawards.com/women.