Annual parade, festival return to city after year’s absence

🔊 Listen to this

Head Consul Carlos Obrador from the Mexican Consulate in Philadelphia talks with Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown during Saturday’s Multicultural Parade and Festival in Wilkes-Barre.

Aleysha Santana, 8, (front) watches the parade go by with her sisters Greyshmarie, 5, and Greys, 9, on Saturday. The trio are wearing Dominican-themed outfits.

The first of many dance performances on Saturday was done by Jincy Mathew (left) and Alphina Thopurathu from the South Asian Student Association at King’s College.

WILKES-BARRE — In as vibrant, colorful and powerful display of the diversity as Wilkes-Barre has to offer, the city’s fourth annual Multicultural Parade and Festival returned to Public Square on Saturday afternoon.

Just six days after the city’s St. Patrick’s Day parade painted the Diamond City green, a sea of greens, blues, reds, yellows and all sorts of different colors were worn and displayed during Saturday’s Multicultural Parade, which stepped off at 12 p.m. at the intersection of South and South Main streets.

Leading the way was parade grand marshal Erica Acosta, walking with her husband and daughter Elena. For Acosta, Saturday was not only her day to shine as grand marshal; it was announced earlier in the week that Saturday would be recognized as “Erica Acosta Day” in the city.

“Thank you all for coming out and celebrating diversity today,” Acosta said after the parade, which led right into the afternoon’s Multicultural Festival.

The flags of countries such as Mexico, Jamaica, the Dominican Republic and many more were represented in the parade, along with a congregation of marchers wearing the blue and red of Puerto Rico.

It was a proud return for the event, canceled like many other citywide events last year as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have so many backgrounds and heritages here in Wilkes-Barre,” said Mayor George Brown, who walked in the parade and kicked off the festival with a few remarks. “Today is all about community. … What you see here is what makes up the city of Wilkes-Barre.”

Marching right beside Brown during the parade was a very special guest: Head Consul Carlos Obrador from the Mexican Consulate in Philadelphia.

“I am honored to represent the Mexican community in Wilkes-Barre and in Luzerne County today,” Obrador said. “Thank you for promoting the diversity and many cultures of this area. … Diversity enriches us all.”

Brown offered Obrador a recurring yearly invitation to return to Wilkes-Barre for the annual Multicultural Parade and Festival, which Obrador graciously accepted.

The festival, which ran until 8 p.m. Saturday night, featured a variety of performers from various backgrounds and cultures. A number of dance groups took the stage, starting with Jincy Mathew and Alphina Thopurathu from the South Asian Student Association (S.A.S.A.) at King’s College.

As the music played, all around Public Square there were different things to see, smell and taste.

The row of food trucks were a hit all afternoon, with a long list of tasty dishes served up: potato pancakes, pierogis, jerk chicken, Halal food — all favorites and staple dishes of the area.

There were also a number of local agencies tabling around the Square, and a handful of vendors came out with unique wares to sell.

Marge Royle came all the way from New Jersey to market her goods, fair trade items representing various regions around the world.

“The materials we use come from all over the world,” Royle said. “The proceeds will go to schoold and orphanages in Nigeria.”

Wilkes-Barre resident Chanel Robbie, formerly of Harlem, N.Y., had a line of crystal-infused skincare products designed to help customers dealing with mental health issues.

“I’m a nurse, I deal with mental health all the time,” Robbie said. “We want our customers to feel good, and when you look good, you feel good.”

Robbie’s table had foot traffic for most of the day, as did the festival in general. Crowds grew bigger and the party grew stronger as the hours passed by.

“Let’s have a great day, everyone,” Brown said as he officially kicked off the festival. “And let’s celebrate our incredible diversity here in Wilkes-Barre.”