🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, Chairman of the U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging, this week held a hearing entitled, “Frauds, Scams and COVID-19: How Con Artists Have Targeted Older Americans During the Pandemic.”

The hearing examined how the coronavirus pandemic created new opportunities for fraudsters to take advantage of older Americans, both through the proliferation of scams generally, and the rise of COVID-specific scams.

Chairman Casey, D-Scranton, highlighted his bipartisan Stop Senior Scams Act, which would establish a federal advisory group tasked with preventing scams on older Americans. Casey also released the 2021 Fraud Book, a compendium of reports to the Aging Committee’s fraud hotline.

“Due to the pandemic, many seniors isolated themselves in an effort to avoid contracting the virus, but in the process were cut off from friends and family,” Casey said. “This made them more vulnerable to fraudsters, who preyed on the fear and uncertainty surrounding the disease, as well as the loneliness and isolation that resulted from the pandemic.

“This is why I reintroduced the Stop Senior Scams Act, which would ensure banks and other businesses have the information and tools they need to train employees to spot and speak up about possible senior scams. In addition, the Aging Committee’s annual Fraud Book provides helpful tips on how older Americans can avoid being scammed. It is critical that we pass this legislation and bolster resources to prevent more older Americans from losing their hard-earned savings to scams and fraud.”

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) reports the total monetary losses associated with the increase in number of fraud complaints by adults ages 60 and older from 2019 to 2020 increased from $446 million in 2019 to $602 million in 2020.

The Aging Committee operates a toll-free fraud hotline (1-855-303-9470), which serves as a resource for older Americans and their family members to report suspicious activities and provide information on reporting frauds and scams to the proper officials, including law enforcement. The hotline is staffed Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET. The Fraud Book includes content on the top five most reported scams since 2015. These include:

• Government Imposter Scams

• Sweepstakes Scams

• Illegal Robocalls

• Computer Scams

• Grandparent Scams

Rep. Keller legislation would aid

those displaced during pandemic

U.S. rep. Fred Keller, R-Middleburg, this week introduced the Strengthening Knowledge, Improving Learning, and Livelihoods (SKILLS) Act — legislation designed to connect individuals who experienced lay-offs and closures in industries like retail and hospitality that were hardest hit by the pandemic to career opportunities in fields like long-term care where a qualified workforce is in high demand.

Specifically, the SKILLS Act would amend the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) to provide additional criteria for the Dislocated Worker Project which directs assistance to in-demand industries for recruitment and workforce development. WIOA is the primary federal law supporting workforce development and provides skill-building and employment opportunities for displaced, underemployed, or unemployed workers.

“This pandemic has had a profound impact on America’s workforce and industries across the board. While some sectors of our economy have been gutted by closures and diminished operations, others — especially long-term care facilities — are in dire need of skilled workers,” Keller said. “The SKILLS Act works to connect individuals with meaningful and in-demand careers while simultaneously ensuring America’s workforce needs are being met, including those essential industries that take great care of our seniors. With over 10 million job openings and not nearly enough workers looking to fill them, I consistently hear from Pennsylvania employers who are desperate for skilled workers. This bill is a positive step towards filling those vacancies and ensuring in-demand fields are being staffed properly.”

Zach Shamberg, President and CEO of the Pennsylvania Health Care Association, added, “The workforce crisis in our long-term care facilities has become exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the need to fill open positions for essential caregivers has never been greater.At a time when problem-solving and immediate solutions are necessary, Congressman Keller has led the charge with his proposal to fund the exploration of recruitment and development strategies for an industry charged with protecting our most vulnerable residents.”

AG DeFoor urges Bloomsburg

students to be smart with money

Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor this week met with accounting students from the Bloomsburg University Zeigler College of Business to discuss ways they can help their communities become financially literate, as well as future career opportunities within the Department of Auditor General.

“Understanding how your money is being spent is one of the most important lessons a person can learn in order to set themselves up for future financial success,” DeFoor said. “It’s also important for young adults to be concerned about holding government accountable for how it spends our tax dollars — which is exactly what my department does.”

DeFoor plans to visit other colleges and universities across Pennsylvania to promote this initiative. In addition to emphasizing the importance of financial literacy, the Auditor General is making students aware of future career opportunities at his department and highlighting the benefits of working in the public sector.

“Today’s college students are the auditors of the future, and by working together we can create a more financially secure and successful commonwealth,” he added. “We want individuals who have a passion for accounting and public service to join our team.”

DeFoor said that because a significant number of his current employees will be eligible for retirement within the next few years, recruiting qualified job candidates is among the top priorities for the transformation initiative he recently launched to better serve taxpayers.

When new positions are available, they are posted on the Auditor General’s website at www.paauditor.gov/careers.

Gov. Wolf, lawmakers discuss

violence intervention/prevention

Gov. Tom Wolf this week joined state lawmakers to remind communities and organizations that $24 million in state funding is available to address community violence.

“We cannot overstate how painful and damaging gun violence is to our communities. The fear, stress and grief gun violence leaves in its wake hurts every member of our communities,” Gov. Wolf said. “This funding will provide communities and organizations with resources to implement or support programs that are tackling community violence. I’m grateful to those who are taking steps every day to keep their communities safe and I urge them to apply for this opportunity.”

As administered by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD), the Violence Intervention and Prevention (VIP) funding is intended to support effective local intervening and preventative measures to stop gun and group violence in regions that are experiencing high rates of violent crime.

Community-based organizations, institutions of higher education, municipalities, district attorneys and counties are eligible to apply. Awards will range from maximum budgets of $50,000 to $2,000,000 for project periods spanning up to two years (24 months). Awards are tiered to reflect the applicant’s size and service area. More detailed information about the application process can be found in the Violence Prevention and Intervention (VIP) Funding Announcement on PCCD’s website. The deadline to apply is October 15.

In 2019, Gov. Wolf signed an Executive Order creating the Office of Gun Violence Prevention and a Special Council on Gun Violence within the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency, as well as the Division of Violence Prevention within the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Rep. Keller votes to raise troops’

pay, fully fund national defense

U.S. Rep. Fred Keller, R-Middleburg, this week voted in support of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2022.

Final passage of the bill included two of Keller’s amendments. The first amendment bolsters domestic manufacturing of critical defense materials. The second amendment works to hold the Executive Branch accountable when spending taxpayer dollars by reducing duplicative IT contracts in the Department of Defense.

Keller also offered a third amendment that would improve the National Personnel Records Center’s (NPRC) ability to process veterans’ service records. This amendment was struck down.

The National Defense Authorization Act authorizes $778 billion in FY 2022 for critical defense initiatives including:

• $166.8 billion for military personnel

• $118 billion for research and development

• $28.2 billion for nuclear weapons programs

• $250 million for counterterrorism operations in Afghanistan