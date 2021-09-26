🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Sunday showed Luzerne County with 151 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths. The county’s death count is at 864.

The county’s total cases are now at 36,717 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 20,943 cases and 500 deaths; Monroe County has 17,933 cases and 345 deaths.

The Department of Health on Sunday confirmed that as of 12 a.m. there were 4,247 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide cumulative total to 1,412,039.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Sept. 10-Sept. 16, stood at 8.9%.

Vaccination highlights

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.