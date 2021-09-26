‘Oddities and Delights’ event had everything, including a good scare

One of the day’s most popular (and creepy) vendors was the Creepy Dolls of Perkasie tent, owned by Denise Kennedy of Perkasie in Bucks County.

The sign at this booth certainly embraced the theme of ‘Oddities and Delights.’

WILKES-BARRE — There’s still a few days left of September on the calendar, but spooky season was in full force on Sunday afternoon, as the Strange and Unusual Oddities Parlor, in partnership with LSEO and NEPA Craftworks, hosted an “Oddities and Delights” craft fair.

The fair was held in the back parking lot of the LSEO building on South River Street, and welcomed more than 40 vendors to showcase their crafts, ranging from the unusual to the downright bizarre.

Festivities kicked off at 10 a.m. Sunday morning, and by noon the lot was packed with shoppers looking to spruce up their Halloween decor, add a new piece of artwork to their collection or sample some food and drink choices.

“We got here to set up around 10 a.m., and there were already people here waiting to come in,” said Taylor Rupp, artist and owner of Taylored Stained Glass Creations. “It’s been really busy.”

Rupp, from Mountain Top, started her own business in October of last year, but has been working with stained glass for much longer than that.

“I’ve been making these since I was a kid,” she said. “I used to make them with my dad.”

Rupp’s table was one of many vendors showcasing handmade artwork from local artists.

There were handmade ornaments, some wood pieces, original illustrations, hand-drawn bookmarks and so much more.

In terms of overall creepiness, it was pretty tough to top one vendor in particular: Creepy Dolls of Perkasie, which was just as advertised — handmade dolls designed to put a chill down anyone’s spine.

“We’ve had a lot of people come through to take pictures,” said Denise Kennedy, who’s been making and selling the porcelain dolls for the last three years. “They’re always a hit.”

For shoppers Cassandra Lane and Michael Caprio, both of Pittston, the dolls certainly lived up to their billing.

“I’ve never seen anything like those dolls around here,” Lane said. “They’re amazing, this whole show is amazing.”

Like many other prospective customers at Sunday’s fair, Lane and Caprio didn’t necessarily have anything specific in mind that they were looking for, choosing to look around and see if anything caught their eye.

It was a gorgeous day to browse around, have a bite to eat (there were three food vendors at the fair) or maybe even enjoy a locally-brewed root beer, courtesy of Parlor Root Beer.

“We just launched on Sept. 1, we brew locally and all of our owners are local,” said Morgan Kapral, who was running the very popular Parlor stand. “We had 30 cases of root beer when we got here this morning, and we had to go get more after a few hours.”

The fair definitely lived up to its “Oddities” name, but was also a great platform, as all craft fairs tend to be, for local artists and small business owners to be recognized for their hard work.

“I always enjoy local art and illustrations,” said Joanne Wolfe, decked out in a witch’s hat and cape while browsing the collection of artist Katie Campbell. “There’s always some lovely work at these fairs.”