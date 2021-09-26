🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Gov. Tom Wolf this week said the state must bring more fairness and transparency to the redistricting process, so every Pennsylvanian is assured their voice is heard.

“I have long believed that gerrymandering is wrong, and politicians should not use the redistricting process to choose their own voters,” Wolf said. “Our commonwealth and our nation were founded on the ideals that voters freely select their own elected leaders.”

The governor said he is committed to a fair and transparent redistricting process and this week he signed an executive order creating the Pennsylvania Redistricting Advisory Council. The six-member council, comprised of redistricting experts, will provide guidance to the governor to assist his review of the congressional redistricting plan which will be passed by the General Assembly later this year.

In addition, the governor announced the opening of a redistricting website at which members of the public can submit proposed maps, outline communities of interest, and submit comments to help shape the outcome of this critical part of our democratic process.

“The decisions that are made through the drawing of new district boundaries will affect every person and community in Pennsylvania for the next decade,” Wolf said. “It is one of my most important acts as governor and I take that responsibility extremely seriously. That is why I have tasked this advisory council with listening to the people of Pennsylvania and providing their expert advice so that I can better evaluate the maps in the best interest of all Pennsylvanians.”

Wolf said the council will engage the public, redistricting experts, and other stakeholders to make holistic recommendations and emphasize integrity and fairness when drawing boundaries for Pennsylvania’s congressional map.

“As this critically important process kicks off in Pennsylvania, we want to hear from you,” said Gov. Wolf. “Your vote and your voice matter. So please, take some time to share your thoughts with us.”

According to the website https://www.redistricting.state.pa.us/:

• Redistricting is the process by which the boundaries of elective districts are periodically redrawn to maintain equal representation on the basis of population.

• Article 1, Section 2, of the United States Constitution requires that a Census be taken every 10 years for the purpose of apportioning the United States House of Representatives. Census results are used to determine the number of congressional seats apportioned to each state.

• After the 2000 federal Census, Pennsylvania had 19 members in the U.S. House of Representatives. Following the 2010 federal Census, Pennsylvania had 18 members of the U.S. House. Following the 2020 Census, Pennsylvania’s population, while growing by 2.1%, grew more slowly than the country, and subsequently resulted in a reduction to 17 seats.

Local legislators comment

Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township, said there are numerous factors that go into any redistricting plan.

“It is always possible to improve the process and the outcome,” Baker said. “I believe it is important to involve more voices in the process. In addition to what the governor has put together, people have an opportunity to engage through the Legislative Reapportionment Commission website.”

Baker said she encourages everyone to participate in the public hearings, share their insights, and view the feedback being offered by other Pennsylvania residents in order to ensure a map is approved that adheres with the constitutional guidelines and is upheld through any legal challenges.

Sen. John Yudichak, I-Swoyersville, said redistricting has long been a very partisan process in Pennsylvania.

“And the Administration’s unilateral decision to create a task force outside the legislative process perpetuates partisan divisions in state government,” Yudichak said. “I continue to support legislation authored by Democrat Sen. Lisa Boscola and supported by non-partisan groups, like Fair Districts PA, that would create a truly independent redistricting commission that draws legislative districts in a fair and transparent manner.”

Rep. Aaron Kaufer, R-Kingston, said the House State Government Committee has been holding hearings related to the redistricting process across the state, including three completed hearings and one due to occur in Northeastern Pennsylvania on Oct. 18.

“This will be the most transparent redistricting process in the history of Pennsylvania,” Kaufer said. “While there are still more steps that can and should be taken to draw nonpartisan districts, including an independent commission, there is no doubt that the current Legislative Reapportionment Commission made a wrong decision, manipulating objective census data in regard to the location of prisoners housed in state correctional institutions. This is clearly flawed, and we need a better process.”

Rep. Karen Boback, R-Harveys Lake, said the entire redistricting process should be about openness and transparency.

”The bipartisan House State Government Committee began hearings on redistricting in August after launching a website which sought input from individuals across the Commonwealth,” Boback said. “This process offers fairness as the committee is holding hearings in each region of our state to receive feedback regarding our legislative districts.”

Rep. Mike Carroll, D-Avoca, said, “Because the new congressional map requires an agreement among the House, Senate and the governor, input from the respected individuals assembled by the governor will be a welcome addition to the upcoming debate.

“I am certain many diverse individuals and groups will offer their suggestions on every map proposal.”