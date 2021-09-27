🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County sold 131 properties for more than $1.7 million in last week’s back tax auction, said Sean Shamany, of county tax-claim operator Elite Revenue Solutions LLC.

It was a first-stage “upset sale” in which minimum bids are set to cover all delinquent real estate taxes. The high bidders also must accept responsibility for any outstanding mortgages and liens.

The highest bid — $69,000 — was paid by West Hazleton resident Anthony Bonomo for a property at 654-656 N. James St. in Hazleton, a tax-claim report shows. A frequent bidder, Bonomo also acquired five other Hazleton properties in the sale, it said.

Elite started the upset sale process in late June with 3,400 properties eligible for auction due to unpaid taxes dating back to 2019, Shamany said.

Approximately 413 parcels ended up in the auction, Shamany said. Most owners made payments to stay out of the sale, and some obtained temporary reprieve from the court.

The 282 unsold properties will advance to a “free and clear” judicial auction next year, when all liens and delinquent taxes are forgiven unless bidding competition drives up the purchase price to cover some or all of that debt.

Information on tax sales is posted at luzernecountytaxclaim.com.

Open position

The county is seeking an information technology analyst at a salary range of $55,000 to $60,000, with resumes due Sept. 30.

This position is open because Jerrod Gutowski recently left county employment, said county IT Director Mauro DiMauro.

Gutowski had been instrumental in coordinating the county’s virtual-only public meetings throughout the coronavirus pandemic and the summer switch to hybrid meetings in which council and some county boards and committees offer both in-person and remote attendance, DiMauro said.

DiMauro said the position requires more experienced applicants to continue this work and set up protocols for others to handle meeting technology.

Information on all open county positions is posted on the human resources “career opportunities” link at luzernecounty.org.

Courthouse windows

The county’s $1.7 million replacement of 500 courthouse windows for energy efficiency is wrapping up, said county Engineer Lawrence Plesh.

Clarks Summit-based D&M Construction Unlimited Inc. completed the work, which was funded by $7.9 million the county had borrowed to address energy drains.

Plesh said he was informed the county’s air conditioning system operated less this summer due to the new windows.

County meetings

Three evening meetings are scheduled at the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre this week, with the option for in-person or remote attendance.

Council will hold a voting meeting and work session at 6 p.m. Tuesday, preceded by public hearings at 5:40 p.m. regarding creation of a county Arts Advisory Board and then an intergovernmental agreement with Butler Township involving the takeover of roads.

On Wednesday, the Election Board will meet at 5 p.m.

The county’s Manager Search Committee will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Instructions on attending will be posted in the calendar on the main page at luzernecounty.org.

Council actions

Voting agenda items at Tuesday’s council meeting include an insurance broker contract.

County Acting County Manager Romilda Crocamo is asking county council to retain USI Insurance Services as broker for 2022 and 2023 for $60,000 annually, based on the unanimous recommendation of an administration committee that independently screened, ranked and interviewed all four submissions.

USI would receive $60,000 annually to seek insurance providers and administer claims.

The county pays current broker, Pittston-based Joyce Insurance Group, $50,000 annually.

The Joyce company submitted the lowest proposal — $47,500 annually — if it is selected to remain insurance broker in 2022 and 2023, records show.

County Administrative Services Division Head David Parsnik told council the committee recommended USI based on its overall ability to provide requested services, its ranking as one of the largest brokers in the nation and its extensive placement of insurance with Travelers Insurance.

Also up for a vote is Councilman Harry Haas’ resolution banning a county employee/job applicant COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Crocamo has repeatedly said she is not actively pursuing an employee vaccine mandate, but Haas said the action is warranted now.