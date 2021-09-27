🔊 Listen to this

In a surprise development Sunday, Luzerne County Administrative Services Division Head David Parsnik resigned effective immediately.

County Acting Manager Romilda Crocamo informed council of the resignation Sunday evening.

Parsnik could not immediately be reached for comment.

He was named administrative services division head in May 2013. One of eight top county division head positions, the head of administrative services oversees elections, human resources, purchasing/acquisition, information technology, licensing/permits, records, grant writing, community development and tourism.

Crocamo did not state a reason for the sudden departure.

“I thank Dave for his contributions to Luzerne County over the years, and I wish him the best,” Crocamo said.

Crocamo told council she will be appointing a temporary interim division head.

Under the county’s home rule charter, council must confirm the manager’s nominee for the permanent division head position.

Parsnik started working for the county as security chief in August 2010 and was promoted to 911 director in February 2011. Prior to his county employment, he worked for the Laflin Borough Police Department, rising to police chief, and held management positions at Frontier Communications and Sodexo. He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in organizational management.

His current annual compensation was $90,874, according to the county’s position budget.