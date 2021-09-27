🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Monday showed Luzerne County with 91 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death. The county’s death count is at 865.

The county’s total cases are now at 36,808 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 20,977 cases and 500 deaths; Monroe County has 17,985 cases and 345 deaths.

The Department of Health on Monday confirmed that as of 12 a.m. there were 3,010 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide cumulative total to 1,415,049.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Sept. 10 to Sept. 16, stood at 8.9%.

Vaccination highlights

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.