WET NANTICOKE — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Luzerne County sold a Powerball® with Power Play® ticket worth $150,000 for the Saturday, Sept. 25, drawing.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn — 22-23-37-62-63 — and the red Powerball 19, to win $150,000, less applicable withholding. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn was three.

Food Express, 77 Allen St., West Nanticoke, earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball® winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. The holder of the winning ticket should sign the back of the ticket and contact the nearest Lottery office.

More than 97,700 other PA Lottery Powerball® tickets won prizes of various amounts in the drawing, including more than 21,100 tickets purchased with Power Play® and more than 8,700 tickets purchased with Double Play®. Players should check every ticket, every time.

The Powerball® jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $545 million, or $392.1 million cash, for the next drawing on Monday, Sept. 27.

Match 6 jackpot winner worth

$560K sold in Monroe County

A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $560,000 from the Friday, Sept. 24, drawing was sold in Monroe County.

The ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers, 6-14-34-38-39-46, to win the $560,000 jackpot prize, less applicable withholding.

KB Brothers LLC, Route 209 & Weir Lake Road, Gilbert, earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the big winning ticket.

More than 25,200 other Match 6 Lotto tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players are reminded to check every ticket, every time.