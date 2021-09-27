🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Two time-Grammy nominee, Billboard chart topper and blues-rock star Joe Bonamassa announces a run of shows for spring of 2022, including a date at the F.M. Kirby Center on March 14, at 8 p.m.

The 24-date tour across the U.S., is in support of his highly anticipated upcoming album “Time Clocks,” which is set to be released on Oct. 29.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Oct. 1, at 1 p.m. and are available online at kirbycenter.org, at the Sundance Vacations Box Office at the F.M Kirby and charge by phone at 570-826-1100. A Kirby Member pre-sale begins Wednesday, Sep. 29, at 10 a.m.

Hailed internationally as one of the greatest guitar players of his generation and cited by Guitar World Magazine as “the world’s biggest blues guitarist,” Bonamassa has almost single-handily redefined the blues-rock genre and brought it into the mainstream.

Bonamassa is one of the most celebrated performing musicians today. He is a two-time GRAMMY-nominated artist who recently achieved his 24th #1 album on the Billboard Blues Chart (more than any other artist) with his last album Royal Tea.

Collectively, Bonamassa has over 40 albums to date, all on his own label J&R Adventures, including studio and live recordings, collaborative albums and adventurous side projects.