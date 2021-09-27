🔊 Listen to this

After just under six months on the job, Luzerne County Election Director Bob Morgan has resigned to accept another position outside county government, county Acting Manager Romilda Crocamo told council by email Monday.

Morgan’s departure comes as the county is preparing for the Nov. 2 general election.

“He is pursuing another employment opportunity outside of the area. Although Mr. Morgan has been with the county a short period of time, he has made a significant contribution. We wish him well in his future endeavors,” Crocamo wrote.

Morgan, of Fairview Township, will leave county employment on Oct. 8, Crocamo said. He received $64,500 per year as election director.

Before joining the county on April 5, the 58-year-old had most recently worked as deputy chief of staff for U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Moosic, and previously had an extensive career in the financial sector working for PNC Investments and Smith Barney, prior county manager C. David Pedri had said when announcing the appointment.

The election director position had become vacant in December, when Shelby Watchilla resigned to accept a private-sector position. Veteran election bureau staffer Andrea Hill had served as interim director before Morgan was hired and did not apply for the permanent position, officials have said.

As required under council’s administrative code, the county manager selects the election director but must consult with the five-citizen county Election Board before reaching a decision.

The bureau has six full-time staffers: a director, deputy director and four administrative assistants.

Eryn Harvey started working as deputy director at $42,000 annually in March. She had most recently worked in a media/constituent relations position for state Sen. John Yudichak, I-Swoyersville, and was previously employed at WYLN News, Entercom Communications and WBRE –TV.