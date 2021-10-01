🔊 Listen to this

Melissa Ostroskie first found a lump while performing a self-exam in April 2020.

Now, more than a year-and-a-half later, she’s had a double mastectomy, chemotherapy and reconstructive plastic surgery. Now that her ordeal is done, Ostroskie says the thing that saved her situation is early detection.

Ostroskie, a mother of two from Wyoming, is only 40, an age that is young for breast cancer, but not unheard of, said Dr. Jacqueline Oxenberg, a Geisinger surgical oncologist who was part of the team assembled to help Ostroskie.

Ostroskie told the Times Leader that it was a regular self-check that started her medical journey.

“I actually found out on my own,” she said. “I found a lump while doing a breast self-exam in April of 2020. And from that visit I had called my primary care doctor and let them know that I had found a lump and they ordered me a mammogram and ultrasound.”

After a follow-up appointment six months later, in October last year, Ostroskie said her doctors ordered a biopsy. Only a short time after that, she found she had been diagnosed with invasive ductal carcinoma.

Ostroskie said that she elected to undergo a double mastectomy last November, even though only one mass was found.

“I chose the double mastectomy in the beginning to eliminate any other reoccurrences,” she said. “Not that it will permanently, but for my own piece of mind so I don’t have to keep getting mastectomies.”

She then went through 12 rounds of chemotherapy, beginning in January of this year, which took course over three months. Finally, in September, she underwent reconstructive plastic surgery.

Ostroskie said she opted for silicone implants, because she felt that would be less traumatic than other types of plastic surgery that use one’s own tissue. Oxenberg also said that Ostroskie underwent a newer type of mastectomy, one that preserves the patient’s nipples, unlike other types that often lead to their removal.

“So now I’m done with everything,” she said with a hint of relief in her voice.

Ostroskie and Oxenberg both said that if there is any lesson to be taken away from Ostroskie’s story, it is the importance of early detection.

Ostroskie said that, since her cancer, she has had some frank conversations with her children, especially her 9-year-old daughter, about listening to their own body.

“I say, ‘If you find something that’s wrong, you have to let me know so we can be OK,’” she said.

Ostroskie said that it was scary for her children when she was first diagnosed; she said she just recently lost a brother to pancreatic cancer, and her children, especially her 6-year-old son, struggled to understand that her prognosis was more hopeful.

“For my children to hear their mother had cancer was very frightening to them,” she said. “They thought I was going to die.”

She said she bought books for them that explained the situation better to help them understand what was happening to their mother.

Oxenberg agreed that the “take-home message” is the way she presented the information to her children about the importance of early detection.

“I think that’s a strong message we’re trying to send out as a system,” she said. “People don’t know what their risk factor is unless someone related to them has something like this happen to them.

“Listen to your body, do what you think is right,” she went on. “If you catch it early, your chance of cure is extremely high compared to other cancers.”

Oxenberg said that the tumor Ostroskie had wasn’t particularly aggressive, so it’s good they caught it when they did, before it became more of a problem.

“I expect that she’s gonna do well,” Oxenberg said of her patient.