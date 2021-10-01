🔊 Listen to this

Members of the Times Leader gather with reporter on Friday afternoon to supporthis participation in Saturday’s Paint Pittston Pink Gentlemen’s Dash. From left: Publisher Kerry Miscavage, Controller Marc Couchot, reporter Kevin Carroll, Kernan, reporter Mary Therese Biebel, page designer Toni Pennello, reporter Bill O’Boyle, page designer Lyndsay Bartos, Executive Editor Joe Soprano, and reporter Jennifer Learn-Andes.

Do you know Patrick Kernan?

Pat is a reporter for the Times Leader, where he’s worked since graduating in 2016 from Marywood University. He primarily covers the goings-on at the Luzerne County Courthouse, and also covers arts and entertainment for the Weekender.

And tomorrow, Pat will be running down Main Street, Pittston in a pair of pink high heels to support breast cancer research.

He is our representative for the 2021 Paint Pittston Pink Gentlemen’s Dash, in which he’ll be joined by a group of local men for the stiletto-clad fundraising sprint.

You still have time to support Pat’s run. Visit https://tinyurl.com/patkernan to donate up until noon Saturday.