Do you know Patrick Kernan?
Pat is a reporter for the Times Leader, where he’s worked since graduating in 2016 from Marywood University. He primarily covers the goings-on at the Luzerne County Courthouse, and also covers arts and entertainment for the Weekender.
And tomorrow, Pat will be running down Main Street, Pittston in a pair of pink high heels to support breast cancer research.
He is our representative for the 2021 Paint Pittston Pink Gentlemen’s Dash, in which he’ll be joined by a group of local men for the stiletto-clad fundraising sprint.
You still have time to support Pat’s run. Visit https://tinyurl.com/patkernan to donate up until noon Saturday.