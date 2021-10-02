🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County had a jump in both new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations this week, according to the latest state early warning dashboard update Friday.

There were 794 new cases in the county this week ending Thursday, or 111 more than the 683 additional cases logged last week, said the state health department statistics posted at www.health.pa.gov.

That boosted the county’s incidence rate, or number of cases per 100,000 residents, from 215.2 last week to a current 250.1, the dashboard said.

The county’s positivity rate, or the percentage of diagnostic tests yielding positive results, is now 10.9% compared to 10.2% last week.

An average daily 68.1 county residents were hospitalized for COVID-19 this week, which is 9.7 more than last week’s 58.4.

In contrast, the county’s average daily hospitalizations were 3.3 in the week ending July 22 and 130.6 in mid-January.

Of those hospitalized this week, an average daily 6.7 were on ventilators, or about the same as the last week’s 6.3, it said.

The only dashboard benchmark decrease in the county was the percentage of hospital visits tied to coronavirus-like illnesses, which was 1.8% last week and 1.2% this week.

Deaths

A 36-year-old woman and 43-year-old man were the latest to die from COVID-19 in the county, according to a new coroner’s office report.

This report covered six deaths that occurred since Sept. 18, and none were identified as residents of nursing homes or assisted living facilities.

Two victims were 65-year-old men. The others, all male, were 68 and 71, it said.

To date, the county has had 870 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The state health department recently announced 97% of COVID-19 deaths now involve those not fully vaccinated with all required doses.

Vaccines

As of Friday, 169,685 county residents were fully vaccinated, or 59.8% of the 283,657 people estimated to be eligible, the state said.

Coronavirus vaccines are only available to those over age 11 at this time.

This is an increase of 1,306 from the 168,379 residents fully vaccinated one week ago, when the percentage was 59.4% of those eligible.

Luzerne County continues to rank 11th among Pennsylvania counties for its percentage of eligible residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the state vaccine dashboard said.

Boosters

Of those already fully vaccinated in the county, 4,920 have obtained an additional booster shot.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended in August that moderately to severely immunocompromised people who are fully vaccinated with Pfizer and Moderna receive an additional dose of vaccine, the state health department said.

In addition, new guidance issued by the FDA and CDC now allows a Pfizer booster shot for long-term care facility residents, those age 65 and older and residents 18 to 64 with jobs or underlying medical conditions that put them at higher risk for exposure or serious illness from COVID-19. These boosters are available starting six months after the second Pfizer dose.

State view

New cases decreased slightly statewide this week, but there were continued upticks in hospitalizations and ventilator use, the early warning dashboard shows.

Statewide, there were 25,555 new cases this week, or 236 less than last week’s 25,791. That lowered the incidence rate from 201.5 to 199.6.

However, the state’s positivity rate increased from 8.8% last week to 9.1% this week.

Hospitalizations were an average daily 2,751.4 this week, which is an increase of 292.5 from last week’s 2,458.9.

The average daily number of hospitalized patients on ventilators rose from 306.4 last week to 361.4 this week, the dashboard said.

ER visits remained at 1.6%.