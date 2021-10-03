🔊 Listen to this

Millenium Circle was filled with the color and sounds of Chalkfest on Saturday, a festival that has become a tradition to many area families. The free event, sponsored by the Riverfront Parks Committee, included not only chalk and the opportunity to bring creativity to the riverside, but also a family fishing program, live mammals, environmental exhibit and a chance for a photo with Smokey the Bear. Many participants said they were especially grateful for time outdoors after a year marked by the challenges of a pandemic.

Shannon Dudek takes time to snap a photo of her daughter Ashlynn in front of Smokey the Bear at Saturday’s Chalkfest.

WILKES-BARRE — Many of those attending Saturday’s Chalkfest said they appreciated a free event that got their children outdoors and offered a chance for creativity and learning.

Shannon Dudek and her daughter Ashlynn, 10, Plains, have been coming out to Chalkfest for as long as they remember.

“It’s about fun and family,” Dudek said. “And we love the creativity and chance to draw.”

The event also conjured up many memories for John Maday.

He remembers going for a run on Old River Road in 2010, when he looked down and realized that the sidewalks that lined the road were filled with chalk art.

Maday, executive director of the Riverfront Parks Committee, had an idea. A chalk festival or “Chalkfest” that would be held in September of that year, which would bring families to Millennium Park for an event that would bring color and creativity to the riverfront and serve to close out the year.

When Maday pitched the idea to the Committee’s board of directors the next week, everyone was on board.

“It was a simple idea,” he said. “Provide the kids with chalk and let them create artwork.”

Courtney Griffith and her son Maximus, 3, both enjoyed a box full of chalk on Saturday and the endless opportunities it provided. Maximus extended a pink line for a dozen feet, as a train track for an imaginary train.

Griffith said it was the first time the family had been out to the event, and planned to come back next year. “It’s a beautiful morning, beautiful weather, absolutely gorgeous,” she said. Maday said although there were multiple other events happening in the area, attendance was robust and he received only positive feedback about the day and the event.

Weathering storms

The event has always included music, but has added several new activities, including a family fishing program and environmental exhibits. The event has never skipped a year, weathering both the flooding of 2011 and the pandemic of 2020.

“In 2011, we had to reschedule it twice, because it flooded and then we had to clean up the area, but we had it,” Maday said.

Last year, a scaled-down event was held with multiple safety measures implemented. “But, the kids still got to spend time next to the river,” Maday said, noting that autumn seems like the perfect time to be outdoors as temperatures moderate and leaves start changing.

Maday anticipated that there might be some criticism about holding last year’s event during a pandemic — there was not.

“Everyone said they were so grateful for the chance to get outside with others,” he said. “And, it was outside — so it lent itself to social distancing.” The event also focuses on protecting and appreciating the environment. “This is the only planet we have,” he said.