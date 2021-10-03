🔊 Listen to this

Another week, another $1,000 winner in the TL Cares cash giveaway program: this week, Paulinette Tippins of Plains Township was the lucky name pulled.

Tippins couldn’t believe it when representatives from the Times Leader contacted her to let her know that she won the $1,000 weekly prize.

“I was very surprised, I couldn’t believe it,” Tippins said on Friday. “It made my weekend.”

Tippins lives in Plains Township with her husband of 47 years, Doug. The two haved lived in Plains Township for 23 years and are both currently enjoying retirement.

A longtime subscriber to the Times Leader, Tippins said that she enjoys doing the daily Jumble puzzle.

Times Leader subscribers are automatically entered into the TL Cares program, making it even easier for folks like Tippins to cash in and win $1,000.

In addition to their own $1,000 prize, the couple also were able to choose a nonprofit organization for the Times Leader to donate an additional $1,000 to.

For the second straight week, the Greater Pennsylvania chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association was chosen to receive $1,000, and much like last week’s winner Denise Culp, Paulinette chose the group because of a personal connection.

“My mother has Alzheimer’s,” she said. “I’ve read a lot about what the Alzheimer’s Association does, they do a lot of testing and refer patients to doctors if they may have Alzheimer’s.”

Paulinette and Doug both had their own ideas about how they would put their $1,000 to use.

“I was just thinking that I would put it away for a rainy day,” Paulinette said. “Nothing particular comes to mind … well, we are due for a new bathroom.”

Her husband, who joked that the first thing Paulinette would do with the $1,000 was “give half to me,” said that he might put the money toward some bills and expenses.

“I’m just going to pay bills like everyone else,” he said.