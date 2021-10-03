🔊 Listen to this

Last week, as part of the 2021 Indicators Report compiled by The Institute for Public Policy & Economic Development at Wilkes University, The Institute’s Health & Health Care Task Force examined the public health infrastructure in Pennsylvania.

This week, in Part 2 on the issue, Executive Director Teri Ooms said it appears somewhat fragmented with the number of agencies involved.

“The spot light is on public health again as a result of COVID,” Ooms said. “Perhaps funding for stronger public health services will be on the horizon. Public health funding in PA, like other states has decreased dramatically over the past two decades as other budgetary issues surfaces. There are a number of new public health expansion efforts underway as a result of the pandemic. There is only one municipal public health department in the region — Wilkes Barre City.”

Ooms said the formation of a stronger public health system is in the best interest of everyone.

“The pandemic should have proven that,” she said. “Access to coordinated services and data should have risen to the top of priority needs.”

Ooms said The Institute hopes, however, that the pandemic doesn’t lead to further fragmentation in public health. She said the strength of the system is only as good as the data it generates.

“We have learned that Lackawanna and Luzerne counties have an inter-dependency as a region,” Ooms explained. “We have also learned that this is one major labor-shed. A large number of people live in one county and work in another.”

The labor-shed is also shared by rural commuters from Wayne, Wyoming, Susquehanna and to some degree Schuylkill counties. But nothing is more pronounced than the Lackawanna and Luzerne relationship, Ooms said. Therefore, she said a regional public health office would be the ideal solution for both service delivery and data sharing.

Expansion efforts

Ooms said other PA counties and municipalities have studied forming county, municipal or regional health departments. Lehigh and Northampton counties discussed forming a joint health department in the late 1980s and again starting in 2009. The counties formed a health board and created a budget, and planned on folding the existing Allentown and Bethlehem municipal health departments into the new bi-county department. However, the plans were discontinued in 2012 after changes in state funding formulas would have required more local funding.

Lancaster County has pursued forming a health department several times. In 2007, the PA DOH granted Lancaster County permission to establish a county health department, however, it was not implemented following a change in county leadership and funding uncertainty. Instead, the county has used a public/private partnership approach to try and address gaps in public health services through the Partnership for Public Health in Lancaster County.

In 2010, Delaware County, one of the most heavily populated counties in the state, commissioned a study by Johns Hopkins University to identify gaps in health services. Although the study did not recommend the creation of a county health department, it did identify a need to better coordinate public health initiatives, to create a centralized system for distributing health information, and to increase public health funding. The COVID-19 pandemic forced Delaware County to seek support from neighboring counties for public health activities, with the PA DOH granting a request in March 2020 for Chester County to lead Delaware County’s COVID-19 public health response.

Ooms said the pandemic has prompted other counties and municipalities to consider the need for a more local public health department presence. Most recently, officials from seven counties in Southwestern Pennsylvania (Beaver, Butler, Lawrence, Washington, Green, Fayette and Westmoreland Counties) met in February to discuss forming an exploration committee to study forming a regional health department after experiencing difficulties relying on the state DOH during the pandemic.

Lackawanna County officials are also exploring the possibility of forming a county health department.

Role of local health departments

Ooms said the role of public health departments varies based on the structure of departments and the administration of services at the state, county and local level. According to the PA DOH, local health departments provide public health programs in the following areas: administrative and supportive services; personal health services; and environmental health services. The overall goal of local health department programs is to “reduce morbidity and mortality among the local service population and to promote healthy lifestyles..”

Administrative and supportive services can include the development and implementation of public health programs based on defined objectives, and the collection and reporting of health statistics. Examples of personal health services provided by county or municipal health departments can include immunization clinics, STI/HIV clinics, chronic disease assessments and screenings, and care for health needs from community health nurses. Environmental health services include inspection and education to protect residents from unhealthy environmental conditions. Examples of these services can include rental, lead risk, and food establishment inspections, and waste and water pollution programs.

Typically, in counties and municipalities without a local health department, the district health office staff provides coordination, consultative and administrative support to the health centers in communicable disease reporting and investigation, epidemiology, informational and referral, chronic disease prevention and intervention programs, and environmental health services. The state health centers provide communicable disease clinical services, immunization, and HIV testing, counseling and education. The DOH can also contract with local non-profit agencies to provide public health services.

Staffing at the state health centers varies, Ooms said. Some centers have several nurses and an administrative support person. Others have one nurse and no administrative support person for a state health center covering an entire county.

In prior years, each district office had nurse consultants available who had different areas of expertise, such as is chronic disease management and diabetes. These regional nurse consultants would provide back-up support to state health center staff when needed, in addition to focusing on providing education and prevention services across the district in their areas of expertise. Over time, most of these regional nurse consultant positions were eliminated, and the district offices and state health centers are strictly focused on providing minimal mandated public health services.

Ooms said staff in the Wilkes-Barre Health Department’s Bureau of Personal Health Services have been conducting contact tracing during the pandemic as part of their communicable disease control services. Counties and municipalities without a local health department have relied on neighboring departments or the state DOH to coordinate contact tracing efforts.

The DOH formed public-private partnerships with healthcare networks, academic institutions, and other outside organizations to assist health departments with contract tracing efforts. The DOH is working with Lehigh Valley Health Network to manage contact tracing in the state’s northeast region.

Community-based health partners have played an important role in providing support for public health initiatives in PA. The Community-Based Health Care (CBHC) Program was established in 2013 through Act 10 to provide community-based health care clinics focused on the uninsured, under-insured and under served population.

“The clinics are designed to expand and improve access to health care, reduce over-utilization of emergency room services, and encourage collaboration among clinics, hospitals, and other health care providers in the community,” Ooms said. “Community health centers stepped in to fill gaps in COVID-19 testing, especially for under served populations, since there is not sufficient public health staffing capacity to perform widespread testing. Health care delivery partners have also assisted with testing and vaccination efforts.”