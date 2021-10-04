🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City police arrested a Nanticoke man on evidence of drunken driving nearly colliding into a cruiser on Public Square.

Timmy Franklin Williams, 34, of West Noble Street, suffered a minor head injury during a struggle with officers inside police headquarters where he was taken after his arrest, according to court records.

Police in court records say Williams with a cut that bled above his eye thrashed his head causing blood to spatter in a holding cell.

Williams was arraigned by District Judge Daniel O’Donnell in Butler Township on charges of aggravated assault, aggravated assault by prisoner, driving under the influence, failure to stop at red traffic signal, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $25,000 bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

An officer patrolling Public Square spotted a Hyundai driving erratically between West Market and South Main streets just before 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Police said the driver of the Hyundai, identified as Williams, pulled from the right lane into parking spaces facing the wrong way, then pulled back into traffic.

Williams stopped for a greed traffic signal at South Main Street as the officer blew the horn on the cruiser. After the light turned red, Williams proceeded through the red light when the officer activated the cruiser’s lights initiating a traffic stop.

Police in the complaint say Williams stopped, then reversed nearly striking the front of the cruiser.

As the officer approached the Hyundai, Williams asked why he was stopped and claimed he did not see the cruiser behind him despite the emergency light bar being activated.

The officer detected an odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Williams.

Williams allegedly refused to submit to a breath test and a field sobriety test.

Police in the complaint say Williams refused to exit his vehicle prompting officers to open the driver’s side door to remove him and place him in handcuffs.

While waiting for a prisoner transport vehicle, Williams yelled expletives telling officers, “(Expletive) you charge me.”

Another person at the scene who appeared under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance yelled to Williams not to comply with officers.

After Williams was taken to police headquarters, police allege he struggled with officers in an elevator causing him to strike his head against a wall corner causing a cut above his eye that bled, the complaint says.

Williams then accused officers of causing his injury saying, “Now I get paid,” and “Now I get $10,000,” according to the complaint.

Police allege Williams threatened to “Catch officers off-duty,” and shook his head side-to-side causing blood to spatter on the floor.