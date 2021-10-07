🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON — City police arrested a man they say set fire to his condemned house after he was released from a hospital Wednesday.

Joseph William Policare Sr., 56, was overheard screaming, “I lit it! Let it burn!,” as the house at 10 Defoe St., rear, was burning at about 5:30 p.m., according to court records.

Police said the house was condemned by the city and no one was permitted inside. Officers were at the house at 3:45 a.m. Wednesday when Policare was found inside, eventually taking him to a hospital.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police and fire fighters with the Pittston Fire Department responded to the house for multiple reports it was burning.

Heavy smoke and flames were coming from the front door and windows.

Officers spotted Policare at the scene. When he was asked what happened, Policare shrugged his shoulders and stated, “I don’t know, I went for a walk with my dog,” the complaint says.

Witnesses at the scene told police they observed Policare screaming, “I lit it! Let it burn!” and, “I did it. Let it burn!” according to the complaint.

Police in the complaint say there were no utilities to the house, which was condemned by the city in April.

The house was recently purchased by the Pittston Development Authority through a tax sale.

During an interview with police, Policare said he hears voices in his head throughout the day. Policare told police he was aware there were no utilities and used a generator that he claimed was not running.

Policare claimed he “snapped,” due to the voices he was hearing and he knocked over an ashtray with cigarettes in it, the complaint says.

Police in the complaint say Policare later admitted during the interview he set the fire with matches igniting furniture, cardboard and Styrofoam.

A state police deputy fire marshal determined the fire was intentionally set.

Policare was arraigned by District Judge Ferris Peter Webby Sr. in Luzerne County Central Court on separate counts of criminal trespass and one count each of arson, risking a catastrophe, criminal mischief and failure to prevent a catastrophe. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $100,000 total bail.