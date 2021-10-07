🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Thursday showed Luzerne County with 181 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death. The county’s death count is at 881.

The county’s total cases are now at 38,284 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 21,616 cases and 508 deaths; Monroe County has 18,566 cases and 352 deaths.

The Department of Health on Thursday confirmed that as of 12 a.m. there were 5,819 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide cumulative total to 1,464,264.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Sept. 24 to Sept. 30, stood at 9.1%.

Vaccination highlights

According to the CDC, as of Wednesday, Oct. 6:

• Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

• 69.3% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

• Vaccine providers have administered 13,000,518 total vaccine doses, including 219,343 additional doses (which includes additional shots for immuno-compromised individuals and booster shots), as of Thursday, Oct. 7.

• 6,264,513 people are fully vaccinated; with 57,655 vaccinations administered since yesterday and a seven-day moving average of more than 25,700 people per day receiving vaccinations.

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Statewide data

There are 3,001 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 680 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

As of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, there were 92 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 29,814 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

• There are 230,496 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases.

• There are 5,527,495 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there have been a total of 77,101 resident cases of COVID-19 to date, and 16,450 cases among employees, for a total of 93,551 at 1,633 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Approximately 31,324 of total cases have been among health care workers.