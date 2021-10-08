Workforce, infrastructure among topics at Legislative Forum, and a surprise in WB

🔊 Listen to this

Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township, State Reps. Tarah Toohil, R-Butler Township, Eddie Day Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre; and Mike Carroll, D-Avoca; along with (back row) Mayor George Brown, Romilda Crocamo, acting Luzerne Country Manager; and Tim McGinley, chair of the Luzerne County Council, are seen at Friday’s Legislative Forum.

Some of the 75 people who attended Friday’s Legislative Forum, sponsored by the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber held Friday at the Westmoreland Club.

WILKES-BARRE — Pandemic, funding, workforce, infrastructure and — what’s that? — an ice skating rink coming to Public Square.

Just as the 75 attendees were finishing their coffee and quiche, Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown dropped a bombshell.

“You might not have heard about this,” he said. “But we are putting an ice skating rink on Public Square.”

No more caffeine was needed —the mayor had gotten everyone’s attention at Friday’s Legislative Forum sponsored by the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce at the big tent next to the Westmoreland Club Friday morning.

But before you search for your ice skates to sharpen the blades, Mayor Brown said the downtown rink might not happen for two years. But, the mayor said, it will happen. It’s part of the mayor’s plan to bring more recreation to the city. He has already announced the special needs playground that could start construction by the end of October. And the mayor has formed a committee to discuss and plan a skateboard park near Hollenback Golf Course.

“The ice skating rink is a future project,” Brown said. “We don’t have a timeline yet. But I wanted to give the people at today’s chamber breakfast a look into the future and that future is bright for the City of Wilkes-Barre.”

Speaking at the forum were State Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township, State Reps. Tarah Toohil, R-Butler Township, Eddie Day Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre; and Mike Carroll, D-Avoca; along with Mayor Brown, Romilda Crocamo, acting Luzerne Country Manager; and Tim McGinley, chair of the Luzerne County Council. WBRE-TV reporter Andy Mehalshick served as moderator.

The Annual Legislative Forum, presented by Geisinger. The event will begin at 7:30 a.m. and attendees can either register join in-person at the Westmoreland Club in downtown Wilkes-Barre, or virtually for a live stream option. Additional sponsors include PPL Electrical Utilities, UGI Utilities, Inc., and PA American Water.

This event provides an interactive way for members of the business community to interact directly with state and local representatives and provides insight into current legislative topics of interest.

Lindsay Griffin, incoming President/CEO of the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber, welcomed the legislators and attendees to the 8th annual event.

“Attendees were invited to join us in-person at the Westmoreland Club outdoor tent, or to tune in virtually to hear our state and local elected officials as they discuss timely and pertinent legislation that impacts our business community,” Griffin said. “Those joining us in-person had the opportunity to network directly with our officials in attendance.”

Pandemic management

Carroll said many challenges remain as the pandemic continues and he said many decisions involve risk.

“It’s difficult to navigate this,” he said. “We have to find the way to maintain the public health, while keeping the economy moving forward. This is not east when you are measuring risk — it really is a matter of life or death.”

Pashinski, Toohil and Baker agreed and they each expressed the importance of working together in a unified approach.

Crocamo said it’s time for government to work together for the people.

“That doesn’t mean we all have to agree all the time,” she said. “We have a couple hindered county employees who never missed a day on the job during the pandemic. We didn’t miss a beat assuring that all county services were delivered without interruption.”

Crocamo and McGinley said the county received $112 million through the American Rescue Plan and the county is looking at long-term projects that will be beneficial to the county for years to come,

“And we want then public’s input,” McGinley said. We want to hear from you.”

Mayor Brown said he wants Wilkes-Barre to become the entrepreneur capital of the state.

“We are on the verge of a major comeback,” Brown said.

He said the roof literally blew off City Hall and the elevator needed to be replaced, as did the flooring on three floors of the building. Brown said the city received $37.1 million through the American Recovery Plan.

“I want to give the people of Wilkes-Barre adversely affected by the pandemic a stimulus check,” Brown said. “We have reduced the cost at the parking meters and we want to help people to finance the purchase of a home. I’ve had many developers in my office looking for properties to develop. So get ready and hang on — the city is on the way back.”

Workforce development

The group discussed ways to get people back to work. They said education is the key, especially jobs in the trades and other area that don’t require four-yer college degrees.

“We can’t allow people tom just stay at home and get paid,” Pashinski said. “We need to find programs to offer incentive to people to return to the workforce.”

Roads and bridges

Much discussion on the need for funding to repair roads and bridges to assure the region’s infrastructure remains in good shape. Carroll, who is the Democratic chair of the House Transportation Committee, said Luzerne County has many roads and bridges in need of major repair. He said the interstate highway system is critical to economic development.