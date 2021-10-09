🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A string of robberies overnight resulted in a police chase ending on the Carey Avenue Bridge and the arrest of an individual wanted on felony charges.

Kenneth Johnson, 24, of Hanover Township, was arrested after he crashed a stolen vehicle on the Carey Avenue Bridge while attempting to evade police around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday. The suspect was fleeing from police after being identified in robberies at both the Citgo station on Kidder Street and the Turkey Hill on Wilkes-Barre Boulevard earlier on Saturday morning.

According to a release posted to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department:

Police were initally notified of a stolen vehicle shortly before 2 a.m. on Saturday in the area of High Street. The suspect, identified as Johnson, threatened the driver of the vehicle and drove away with the driver’s car, a rental vehicle.

Officers were provided a description of the vehicle and searched the area for the car.

Around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, officers were called to the Citgo gas station at 815 Kidder St. in Wilkes-Barre Township for a reported robbery.

They learned that a male fitting Johnson’s description had robbed the station and struck the cashier on the side of the head before fleeing the scene. There was no official word on Saturday as to the extent of the cashier’s injuries.

As police were investigating at the Citgo station, calls came in for another robbery, this time at the Turkey Hill on Wilkes-Barre Boulevard, with a suspect profile again matching Johnson’s description.

As Johnson fled the Turkey Hill, his location was called in to police, who were able to locate the vehicle and attempt to stop it.

After a chase, the suspect’s vehicle crashed on the Carey Avenue Bridge, where Johnson had to be removed from the vehicle and transported to a local hospital.

Through the course of the investigation, police learned that Johnson was wanted in Luzerne County on felony charges.

After receiving treatment, Johnson was released into police custody and arraigned Saturday afternoon before District Judge Joseph Spagnuolo.

Johnson was charged with felony counts of robbery with a threat to cause immediate serious injury, flight to avoid apprehension and receiving stolen property. He was also charged with a misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another individual and two summary counts of reckless driving.

He was denied bail by Judge Spagnolo, who cited Johnson as a danger to the community and a flight risk.

Johnson was lodged at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 20.