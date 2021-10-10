Group crafts custom quilts for those who served

George Vitanovec, 103 of Swoyersville, is wrapped in his Quilt of Valor.

DALLAS — Rebecca Orlowski said after she and some friends saw a presentation and learned more about the Quilts of Valor Foundation, they knew they needed to create a local chapter so that they could award quilts to veterans in our area.

And that’s how the Northeast PA Quilts of Valor chapter came to be in January of 2020.

Orlowski said the local chapter was founded by members of the Pennsylvania Quilters, a local quilt guild that meets in Wilkes-Barre.

“From that meeting, the plans began on how we were going to do it,” Orlowski said. “With just a handful of quilters at our first meeting, we now have a membership of over 20 and we are growing one member at a time.”

The local chapter awarded its first two quilts in March 2020, just three short months after starting, and they continue to work on quilts and presentations on a regular basis. Orlowski said the members all volunteer their time, talent and money to this worthy cause.

“We are honored to be part of this wonderful organization and getting to meet veterans has just been a bonus for us,” Orlowski said. “While many of us have not personally served in the military, we are eternally grateful for everyone that has done that for us. We are free citizens due to the sacrifices made by our veterans and we are able to sew, quilt and live our lives freely thanks to them.”

Orlowski said making the quilts is a perfect way to thank the veterans for their service.

“We are so honored that we can put our talents to use to say thank you for all you have given and sacrificed for us,” Orlowski said.

For more information on the Quilts of Valor Foundation, or how you can help the local chapter, you can directly reach out to the NEPA chapter by contacting the Group Leader, Rebecca Orlowski, at: [email protected]

You can also visit the local chapter’s Facebook page: Northeast PA Quilts of Valor.

The local QOV chapter serves both Luzerne and Lackawanna counties and is part of the larger Quilts of Valor National Foundation. For more information on the QOV Foundation, visit qovf.org.

About Quilts of Valor

The Quilts of Valor Foundation is a national organization founded in 2003 by “Blue Star” mother, Catherine Roberts. Her son served in Iraq, and she had the idea of comforting veterans with quilts during the time her son was deployed.

Since then, more than 285,000 Quilts of Valor have been awarded here in the United States and abroad.

The mission is to honor service members and veterans who have been touched by war with Quilts of Valor. Thousands of quilters all over the U.S. work daily to create quilts to cover our veterans from all conflicts, including WWII, Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan.

“The quilt is an expression of gratitude meant to thank and comfort veterans,” Orlowski said. “We honor them for leaving all they hold dear to serve, whether in time of crisis or in time of peace. The Quilt of Valor unequivocally says thank you for your service, sacrifice, and valor in serving our nation.”

According to the parent organization’s website. Quilts of Valor are awarded, not just handed out. A Quilt of Valor is not a charity quilt or just a blanket. It consists of three layers:

• The top represents communities and the individuals who have contributed to it.

• The filler/batting brings warmth, comfort, peace and healing to you.

• The backing is the strength that supports the other layers, as you are supported by your family, community, and nation.

• Each stitch that holds the layers together represents love and gratitude.

“These quilts are formed by loving hands that join bits of fabric together, one piece at a time,” the website states. “It may be fashioned by one or two individuals, or it may come about through the combined efforts of many men and women of all skill levels. We believe that as we sew, love, caring, and gratitude flow from our hearts through our hands into the quilts we make. All of us, as quilters, want you to know that through our quilts you are gratefully remembered.”

On every quilt is a label with the veteran’s name, the quilter who pieced it and the quilter who quilted it.

The quilt comes with the presentation case/pillow case for safekeeping when it’s not in use, as well as a certificate from the Quilts of Valor Foundation.

A note to each recipient states:

“As of today, the story of this quilt becomes your story. We hope you will keep this Quilt of Valor as a tangible reminder that there are thousands of men and women across this country who are forever in your debt and that it is our pleasure to honor you with it.

“For those of us who have never served, seen combat, or been in a war zone, such experiences are beyond our capacity to comprehend, but we believe that the quilt that is awarded to you today has the ability to offer comfort, healing, and warmth that has been sewn into every inch and that you feel the expression of gratitude from those who have worked to create this for you.

“Each QOV is presented with a hug. The hug comes from every member of the Quilts of Valor family.”

Local recipients

Orlowski said five local veterans were presented quilts on Oct. 3, at the Plains Township Municipal Park Pavilion.

The veterans are: Robert “Bobby” Baird, Clarence Michael, Sterling Fiske, John J. Columbus and Donald Williams.

Baird, a well known trumpet player from Dallas, opened the ceremony with a trumpet solo of “America the Beautiful” and Michael closed the ceremony by leading the gathering in singing “God Bless America.”

Upon graduation from high school, Baird received a full scholarship to Syracuse University. He decided to travel to Washington, DC where he auditioned for the United States Navy Band. He was accepted in August 1948 through August of 1952 and was the youngest member of the band was named trumpet soloist.

At age 18, he played at the 2nd inauguration of Harry S. Truman in January of 1949. He has played trumpet in 48 states on tour back before Alaska and Hawaii had become states. Bobby played TAPS at Arlington National Cemetery numerous times for all branches of the US Military.

After being honorably discharged in 1952, he formed the Bobby Baird Dixieland Band. The band played for the likes of many dignitaries when they came to our area. This included President Nixon, President Reagan, Hillary Clinton and Rosalynn Carter.

On Memorial Day, Baird participated in Taps Across America. It was started in 2000 and hopes to continue every year. At 3 p.m. on Memorial Day, Baird and fellow musicians play TAPS wherever they are.

Michael was born and raised in Plymouth, and attended Plymouth schools. After graduation, he attended Wilkes College majoring in history with a minor in English and he also studied French.

He later returned to Northeastern Pennsylvania, where he became a guidance counselor for Wyoming Valley West. He retired and became an insurance salesman for AFLAC for many years.

Michael was also the commander of the Daddo-Isaacs Dallas American Legion from 2007-2009, and currently serves as the historian and publicity chairman.

Orlowski said during the pandemic, Northeast PA Quilts of Valor worked to award quilts to several veterans. Some received quilts at small private presentations including one to life-long resident of Swoyersville and World War II veteran, George Vitanovec, who is 103 years old.

Vitanovec was awarded a QOV on Sept. 21, surrounded by his family.

Vitanovec entered the Army in February 1942, and was a member of the 167th Infantry 31st Division. He courageously served our nation in New Guinea in the Southern Philippines and earned the rank of Technician 5th Grade.

Vitanovec was a recipient of numerous medals and awards, including the Good Conduct Medal, The Victory Medal, Meritorious Unit Award, Philippines Liberation Ribbon, American THR Service Medal, Asia-Pacific Medal and WWII Bronze Stars.

George was honorably discharged in 1945.

“The quilt is a way of paying it forward for those who have served the nation and is meant to offer comfort, peace and healing to this courageous veteran,” Orlowski said.

In August of 1965, Williams enlisted in the Army. He honorably served in Vietnam for approximately 14 months.

He returned back to Northeastern Pennsylvania, where he attended King’s College and studied psychology.

In 1970, Williams married his wife, Jean. He is the proud father of four children: three sons, Mark, Eric and Kyle, and a daughter Lauren. He has three grandchildren, Oliver, Owen and Evelyn.

His son, Eric Williams, was the federal corrections officer that was murdered at the Canaan federal correctional institituion. Donald and his wife Jean started Voices of Joe, a non-profit organization advocating for legislation in support of law enforcement. They were instrumental in getting two pieces of legislation passed for corrections officer safety and they are working on more.

They also started a scholarship fund and so far, they have given away $70,000 in Eric’s memory.

• Paul Stark of Shavertown was awarded a QOV on Sept. 28, at a small presentation outside his home surrounded by his wife, son, niece and a few member of NEPA Quilts of Valor.

• Thomas Kashatus was awarded a QOV on Oct. 6, at a small outdoor presentation in Plains Township.

Founder’s message

Quilts of Valor Foundation began in 2003 with a dream, literally a dream. Founder Catherine Roberts’ son Nat was deployed in Iraq.

According to Roberts:

“The dream was as vivid as real life. I saw a young man sitting on the side of his bed in the middle of the night, hunched over. The permeating feeling was one of utter despair. I could see his war demons clustered around, dragging him down into an emotional gutter. Then, as if viewing a movie, I saw him in the next scene wrapped in a quilt. His whole demeanor changed from one of despair to one of hope and well-being. The quilt had made this dramatic change.

“The message of my dream was: Quilts = Healing.”

“I knew a Quilt of Valor had to be a quality-made quilt, not a ‘charity quilt.’ A Quilt of Valor had to be quilted, not tied, which meant ‘hand or machine quilting.’ It would be ‘awarded,’ not just passed out like magazines or videos, and would say unequivocally, ‘Thank you for your service, sacrifice and valor in serving our nation.’”