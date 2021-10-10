🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Lehigh Valley, and Mark Warner, D-Virginia, this week introduced bipartisan legislation to prevent presidential abuse of “national security” tariffs by reinstating congressional authority over trade.

The Bicameral Congressional Trade Authority Act would make any presidentially-proposed tariffs or quotas applied for national security purposes (via Section 232 authority) subject to review and approval by Congress prior to going into effect.

Prior administrations have unilaterally abused Section 232 tariffs to protect favored industries, which has resulted in economic disruption, damage to U.S. relationships with our allies, and harmful retaliatory tariffs on American farmers and manufacturers.

“For too long, Congress has allowed presidents to unilaterally impose tariffs by invoking spurious claims of ‘national security’ – regardless of whether or not the import in question poses any genuine threat to national defense,” Toomey said. “These wrongfully-imposed tariffs have increased costs for American consumers, substantially burdened domestic manufacturers, and have undermined our relationships with our allies. Through the Bicameral Congressional Trade Authority Act, we can restore Congress’ authority by once again requiring tariffs imposed for so-called ‘national security’ purposes to be approved by Congress, including those previously enacted on steel and aluminum in 2018.”

Sen Warner added, “As our economy continues to recover from the economic crisis, we must ensure that Congress has a say in any future actions that could restrict trade or impose consequential changes. This legislation, which we introduced under the last administration, will help prevent any future president from abusing national security authorities to impose unilateral tariffs. It will also help guarantee that any efforts to crack down on unfair or illegal trade practices are strategic, and done in concert with our allies.”

Under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, Congress conditionally delegated certain tariff and quota authority to the executive branch in the event an import is a threat to national security. Historically, Section 232 investigations have been rare and have infrequently resulted in imposition of tariffs – prior to 2018, a president last took action under Section 232 in 1986.

However, the previous Administration used Section 232 widely, unilaterally imposing tariffs on steel and aluminum and conducting investigations into six additional products. In the 60-year history of the Section 232, approximately one-fourth of investigations have occurred in only the last four years.

To prevent future misuse of Section 232 authority, the Senators’ bill would require Congressional approval in the event the executive branch chooses to adjust import levels. It would also restore the national security intent to the statute, by defining the term “national security” to include articles specifically related to military equipment, energy resources, and critical infrastructure.

On September 24, Toomey said the Biden Administration launched a new Section 232 investigation into the national security impacts of imported Neodymium-iron-boron (NdFeB) permanent magnets—rare earth magnets—which are used in the production of wind turbines, electric vehicles, and a number of other items.

State announces prison

population at 20-year low

Gov. Tom Wolf announced this week that as of Oct. 1, the number of people incarcerated in state correctional facilities is 36,743 — the lowest total since 2001.

The population total reflects a reduction of more than 8,300 individuals since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

“My administration has taken a comprehensive approach to reducing the prison population, with an emphasis on rehabilitation for men and women who are incarcerated and opportunities after incarceration, and I’m proud of our successful efforts while ensuring public safety,” Gov. Wolf said. “Most individuals who are incarcerated will be released at some point, so investing in resources and creating good policies ensures lower incarceration rates, a reduction in recidivism, and a better, more productive quality of life for re-entrants.​”

“Bipartisan support from the Wolf Administration and state legislators — particularly the Justice Reinvestment Working Group — has created an environment that allows the DOC to work toward decarceration,” said Pennsylvania Department of Corrections Acting Secretary (DOC) Acting Secretary George Little, who noted that people of color represent 70 percent of the Pennsylvania prison population reduction since 2015. “Reducing the number of incarcerated individuals allows the DOC to focus on providing much needed mental health, drug treatment, and other services to the remaining incarcerated population.”

The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections oversees the operation of 23 state correctional institutions, one motivational boot camp, 14 community corrections centers, and nearly 40 contract facilities.

For more information on the DOC, visit cor.pa.gov.

New driver license program expands

eligibility for visually impaired

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced this week that visually-impaired Pennsylvania residents can now use bioptic telescope lenses to obtain a learner’s permit and ultimately earn a driver’s license.

“This law makes significant changes that will ultimately increase many of our residents’ independence and enhance their quality of life,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian.

Act 131, which was signed into law by Gov. Tom Wolf in December, took effect Sept. 27, and directed the establishment of a safe program for eligible individuals to use bioptic telescope lenses that can help them meet visual acuity standards to qualify for and obtain a driver’s license.

The law amends Title 75 — the Pennsylvania Vehicle Code — by allowing drivers with a visual acuity less than 20/100 combined but at least 20/200 visual acuity in the best corrected eye, to be eligible to apply for a Bioptic Telescope Learner’s Permit.

In order to be eligible, the individual must:

• Pass a complete vision examination completed by an optometrist or ophthalmologist;

• Have possessed a Bioptic Telescope Lens for at least 3 months;

• Undergo a minimum of 10 hours of front seat passenger-in-car instruction with a Low-Vision Rehabilitation Professional; and

• Provide the Department a letter of enrollment with a PennDOT approved Certified Driving Instructor (CDI) or Certified Driver Rehabilitation Specialist (CDRS).

Bioptic telescope drivers may only drive during daylight hours, are limited to roads other than freeways and may only drive passenger vehicles weighing no more than 10,000 pounds.

For more information on Driver and Vehicle Services, please visit the website, www.dmv.pa.gov.

Sen. Casey, colleagues introduce

bill to empower fossil fuel workers

U.S. Senators Bob Casey, D-Scranton, Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Michael Bennet (D-CO), Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Tina Smith (D-MN) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) this week introduced the American Energy Worker Opportunity Act, which would provide critical resources and training opportunities to assist and empower workers whose jobs are affected by the energy industry’s move toward renewable sources.

“Workers in our coal mines, power plants, steel mills and other emission intensive manufacturing sites provided the electricity and materials that have powered the American economy since the Industrial Revolution,” Casey said. We have a responsibility to ensure that these workers and their families are not left behind. We also have a responsibility to confront the climate crisis, as impacts of Hurricane Ida and other natural disasters in Pennsylvania reminded us. This legislation would provide a worker-centered solution to mitigating the climate crisis while supporting the workers who have kept the lights on in this Nation for years.”

The bill would create a worker transition program with wage supplements, health care benefits, education and training funds, and an additional education benefit for children of laid-off workers. It would include:

Eligible workers: workers whose employment is terminated from a coal mine, coal-fired power plant, coal transport or oil refinery, provided that the worker was employed continuously and full time for at least 12 months prior to layoff, with authority for the Secretary to add additional groups of fossil fuel-dependent workforces as employment impacts make it necessary.

Wage supplement: workers will receive wage replacement or supplement in addition to assistance to maintain health benefits and contribute to retirement.

Worker education and training: workers will be eligible for grants for allowable education and training up to and including a four-year degree

Education for the children of dislocated workers: direct educational grants for the children of dislocated workers deemed eligible by the program for allowable education and training up to and including a four-year degree./