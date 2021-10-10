🔊 Listen to this

HUNLOCK CREEK — A lifelong subscriber to the Times Leader, Anita Zimmerman finds herself $1,000 richer as the latest winner in the TL Cares cash giveaway program.

“I was quite surprised,” Zimmerman said of her reaction when she got the call from a Times Leader representative. “I didn’t believe it was real.”

Zimmerman is the 21st winner in the TL Cares program, which started in May. A new winner is chosen each week, and that winner is awarded $1,000 plus a $1,000 donation made by the Times Leader to the winner’s nonprofit or charity organization of their choice.

Having lived her whole life in the Hunlock Creek community, Zimmerman recalled having the Times Leader in her family since she was “a kid.”

“My parents always got the Times Leader, and I’ve always gotten it, too,” she said.

Zimmerman is a retired teacher, having spent 35 years teaching third grade at Hunlock Creek Elementary School in the Northwest Area School District.

When asked about her favorite part of the paper, Zimmerman’s answer was simple: she enjoyed all of it.

“It depends on what’s going on, but I read every section,” Zimmerman said. “It’s always very informative.”

When contacted on Friday, Zimmerman wasn’t exactly sure what she would use her $1,000 for, but she had a few ideas.

“Maybe I’ll save it for Christmas,” she said.

What Zimmerman was sure of was where she would choose for the additional $1,000 donation made by the Times Leader. She chose her parish, the Roaring Brook Baptist Church in Hunlock Creek.

“I know that they could use it, and that the money will go toward helping the community,” Zimmerman said. “I care about my church deeply.”