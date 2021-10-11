🔊 Listen to this

WEST PITTSTON — Police Monday arrested a Lehigh County man on charges he allegedly stole used cooking oil from two area restaurants and crashed a van into the car of the owner of one of the businesses while fleeing the scene.

Considered a flight risk, there was no bail set for Steven Caraballo Matos, 20 of East Tioga, Allentown. He was committed to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.

West Pittston Police Chief Michael Turner the investigation is ongoing and the department is working with several other agencies.

“It goes a lot deeper than just the theft of cooking oil,” Turner said.

Matos faces charges related to the theft at the B3Q Smokehouse on Wyoming Avenue in West Pittston and The American Grill, also on Wyoming Avenue in neighboring Exeter, the morning of Oct. 6.

“We’ve been having a problem with thefts of cooking oil for the last several months at a lot of the restaurants, not just in West Pittston and Exeter, but the surrounding area, ” Turner said.

Police said they were able to identify Matos from surveillance camera video that captured the license plate of the white Ford van seen at the West Pittston and Exeter restaurants.

Matos was taken into custody without incident at his residence by the Salisbury Township Police Department in Lehigh County over the weekend and held overnight at the county prison Sunday and brought back to the area to be charged.

