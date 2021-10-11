🔊 Listen to this

HAZLETON — A year-and-a-half long investigation into alleged child abuse resulted in two suspects turning themselves in to Hazleton city police.

James Becker, 50, and Brittany Peters, 33, both of Hazleton, surrendered to police on Sept. 20 after the investigation revealed that the two had been allowing a known juvenile perpetrator to have access to a 5-year-old victim, according to a release from the Hazleton City Police Department.

The release claims that the victim had disclosed claims of sexual abuse allegations against the juvenile, but Becker and Peters continued to let the juvenile have access to the victim.

The two suspects were arraigned on Sept. 20 in front of Magisterial District Judge Joseph D. Zola, where both were charged with a single count of endangering the welfare of children.

Bail was set for both Becker and Peters at $50,000, and both were lodged at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 25.

The juvenile perpetrator in this case, who was unnamed in the release from Hazleton City police, has been charged with various unspecified sexual offenses and is currently in a juvenile detention center.