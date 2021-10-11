🔊 Listen to this

LEHMAN TWP. — In a written comment read by Superintendent James McGovern at Lake-Lehman School Board’s Sept. 20 meeting, Jamie Walsh mentioned Attorney Eric Winter’s legal arguments against the state school mask mandate, and promised to have Winter make a public presentation in the district Oct. 12.

That presentation is slated to happen at the district stadium, according to a Facebook post.

Titled “Parents for Freedom, Essential Liberties Rally” and a “Community Education Event,” the rally is set for 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. with Winter as guests speaker and a question and answer session.

In similar statements at both the Lake-Lehman School Board meeting and a later Northwest Area School Board meeting, Walsh noted he had “personally hired” Winter, “an expert on the topic” of the mask mandate legality. Walsh also provided a 17-page document prepared by Winter titled “Considerations for School Board Members about the Pennsylvania Department of Health School Masking Order.”

The document argues the mandate imposed by the State Department of Health is illegal and unconstitutional for numerous reasons: Being open-ended and one-size-fits-all despite variations among districts makes it irrational, school boards have broad autonomy in making local decisions and there is nothing in the School Code indicating the Department of Health can supersede that autonomy, and despite threats of enforcement by withholding state funds or pulling educator licenses, the order is unenforceable.

McGovern said the event is being organized by Walsh, who submitted a facility request form to the district.

In an email, McGovern wrote that “due to COVID policies, the only facility we could provide was the outdoor stadium. The views expressed tomorrow are not that of the district nor myself. We have complied with the DOH Masking Order since its declaration.”

The event is open to all interested in attending.

