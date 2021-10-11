🔊 Listen to this

HAZLETON — A man wanted on rape and corruption of minors charges turned himself in to Hazleton City police last week after a warrant was obtained for his arrest.

Elias Francoise Dominguez, 32, of Hazleton was wanted on charges relating to the alleged assault of an 11-year-old child, according to a release posted to the Hazleton City Police Department Facebook page on Monday.

According to the release, Dominguez turned himself into the city police department on Oct. 4 after a warrant had been obtained for his arrest.

Dominguez’s docket sheet indicates that the complaint was filed on Sept. 16, and the charges he’s facing are dated back to Feb. 1, 2019.

At an arraignment before Magisterial District Judge Joseph D. Zola, Dominguez was formally charged with the rape of a child and corruption of minors, both felony charges.

He was also charged with misdemeanor counts of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, and indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age.

Bail was set at $50,000 straight, and Dominguez was able to post bail through a bondsman on Oct. 7, according to court documents.

Dominguez’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday at 9 a.m. in Luzerne County Central Court.