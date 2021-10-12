🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County’s Information Technology Department is asking county council to spend $1.86 million of its American Rescue Plan funding for equipment and services related to the coronavirus and cybersecurity.

The county administration also wants to retain financial adviser PFM to help ensure the county’s spending of nearly $113 million in American Rescue funding complies with federal regulations.

Both requests are up for discussion in council’s Tuesday’s work session.

During the preceding voting meeting, council members are again scheduled to vote on Councilman Harry Haas’ proposal to use $47.5 million — 42% of the county’s $112.89 million American Rescue allocation — to provide a $600 rebate to approximately 77,000 owner-occupied residences.

A council majority had postponed a July vote on the rebate to allow for more research and an absolute determination on whether such a break was a permissible use of the funding.

Although Haas sought a vote Tuesday, the administration said the county still has not received final regulations from the federal government on how the funding may be spent.

These final rules were originally expected in September but now may not be ready until later this year, the county’s budget/finance division said.

Counties don’t have to commit to a plan on spending the funds until the end of 2024.

IT

County IT Department Director Mauro DiMauro said in his agenda submission the purchase of hardware, software and services would replace aging equipment with state-of-the-art equipment containing advanced cybersecurity features.

In 2015, the county replaced individual server computers with a virtualized system, which has grown over the years to include approximately 200 servers that support all of the county’s systems as well as public-access kiosk terminals, DiMauro said.

This past project saved the county more than $1 million in hardware, simplified server management and improved overall performance, he said.

However, components of this infrastructure will be obsolete starting in 2022, which means the manufacturer will no longer support them, he said.

“Relying on unsupported hardware to operate all the county’s services constitutes an immense risk to productivity should a component failure occur,” DiMauro said in his submission.

The proposed project will be a custom-designed “hyperconverged system” loaded with cybersecurity features that provides more than 35 times the computing power compared to the existing system, he said.

His highly technical proposal cites features that include system lockdown, security event logging and encryption of data that is in use, idle and in transit.

DiMauro pointed to a 2019 cyberattack that interrupted county public services for weeks.

Since then, the IT department has acquired technology and services, allowing it to view “the heart of the county’s systems,” he said.

”As a result, the department now sees over 30,000 malicious emails and over 1,500 malicious files and websites every month,” he wrote. “Additionally, over 100 of these detections are flagged as requiring further investigation and possible remedial action.”

Failure to comply with best practices involving security theft can result in higher premiums or an inability to acquire a cyber-insurance policy, he said, noting other government jurisdictions face the same challenges.

DiMauro said he is recommending American Rescue funds because the project is allowable under the interim final rules and would reduce the burden on county property owners.

The project would be bid out. DiMauro estimates migration to the new technology would take about nine months after contract execution.

As part of the proposal, DiMauro also recommends retaining an outside contractor to perform all tasks associated with the county’s online and hybrid virtual meetings, saying these duties have been absorbed by his department throughout the coronavirus pandemic “at the expense of accomplishing other important tasks and projects.” The contractor expense is included in the $1.86 million, he said.

PFM

If approved, Harrisburg-based PFM (Public Financial Management) would perform studies and surveys that comply with the U.S Treasury requirements for use of American Recovery funds, the agenda said.

PFM has been advising the county for many years on its outstanding debt and the crafting of long-term fiscal recovery plans.

This $180,000 agreement with PFM would include both American Recovery management and creation of a new county 10-year fiscal plan, according to the agenda.

Under the county’s home rule charter, council approval is required for any contract or obligation exceeding $25,000 in a future calendar year for which no budget has been adopted.

Tuesday’s meeting is at the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre. Instructions to attend remotely are posted on council’s online meeting link at luzernecounty.org.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.