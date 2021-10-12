🔊 Listen to this

Building the proverbial better mouse trap is, of course, just the beginning.

You’ve got to have a business plan, drum up some money, get it on the store shelves and convince people it is better. The Hazleton LaunchBox challenge, beginning Oct. 19, is designed to help with not just the genius business idea, but the business success.

Offered through Penn State Hazleton, the Teen Entrepreneurship Challenge is held through the Hazleton LaunchBox supported by Attorney Pasco L. Schiavo.

Open to high school sophomores, juniors and seniors, the program “is designed to teach students key strategies for launching a product or startup, how to identify and solve problems, and how to work together as a team.” Classes will be held remotely from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, with the last class on Nov 23.

The challenge concludes Nov. 30 with students pitching their ideas to a panel of judges. The student or team deemed to have the best idea and presentation can win a $1,000 prize. Second place gets $500. While the weekly classes will be virtual, the “pitch competition” will be held in person at the LaunchBox, 13 W. Broad St., Hazleton. Families and friends can attend.

Local businesses cover the cost, so the program is free. To participate, register online at hazleton.psu.edu/launchbox/entrepreneurship-challenge. For more information contact Director of Continuing Education and Hazleton LaunchBox Debra Conway at 570-450-3136 or [email protected]

