WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Tuesday showed Luzerne County with 107 new cases of COVID-19 and six new deaths. The county’s death count is at 891.

The county’s total cases are now at 38,912 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 21,903 cases and 508 deaths; Monroe County has 18,891 cases and 352 deaths.

The Department of Health on Tuesday confirmed that as of 12 a.m. there were 3,898 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide cumulative total to 1,486,134.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Oct. 1–Oct. 7, stood at 9.6%.

Vaccination highlights

According to the CDC, as of Saturday, Oct. 9:

• Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

• 69.7% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

• Vaccine providers have administered 13,135,136 total vaccine doses, including 277,081 additional doses (which includes additional shots for immuno-compromised individuals and booster shots), as of Tuesday, Oct. 12.

• 6,297,593 people are fully vaccinated; with 11,220 vaccinations administered since Friday and a seven-day moving average of more than 25,600 people per day receiving vaccinations.

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Statewide data:

There are 2,967 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 670 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

Between 11:59 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8 and 11:59 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, there were 151 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 30,058 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

• There are 233,867 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases.

• There are 5,574,761 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there have been a total of 77,592 resident cases of COVID-19 to date, and 16,598 cases among employees, for a total of 94,190 at 1,635 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Approximately 31,508 of total cases have been among health care workers.

