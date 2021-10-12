🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County Acting Manager Romilda Crocamo did not seek a real estate tax increase in the proposed 2022 budget she is presenting to county council Tuesday night, according to a budget message she released.

County real estate taxes are currently 6.1696 mills, which equates to a payment of $616.96 on a $100,000 property. A mill is $1 tax for every $1,000 in assessed value.

The proposed budget will be discussed in detail at numerous public budget sessions.

Council is set to adopt a budget on Dec. 14, which is the day before the deadline under the county’s home rule charter.

