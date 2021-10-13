🔊 Listen to this

Former Luzerne County Election Director Bob Morgan has been hired as Pennsylvania’s Rural Development State Director by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, according to a release issued on Tuesday.

Morgan, who served for six months as the head of Luzerne County’s Bureau of Elections before announcing his resignation last month, was one of 12 new hires made by the USDA.

“These twelve individuals are incredible public servants who have a proven track record when it comes to their commitment to advance their states and communities,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack.

Rural Development State Directors serve as the chief executive officer of Rural Development in the states and territories and are tasked with carrying out the mission of rural development to the benefit of everyone in rural America, according to the release.

State Directors are responsible for promoting the mission and strategic goals of Rural Development and provide key leadership to develop and support a productive, diverse, and inclusive state workforce.

The release cites Morgan’s experience of “25 years in the investment, insurance and banking arenas assisting fellow Pennsylvanians in making decisions that impacted and improved their lives.”

Also mentioned was Morgan’s time working in the office of U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright (D-Moosic), serving as Cartwright’s deputy chief of staff and district director.

With Morgan out as election director, multiple county managers currently are overseeing the county’s election department, with input from an outside consultant.