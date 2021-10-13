🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The city is planning to renew existing contracts for two companies handling the workers’ compensation program.

The renewals were discussed briefly during City Council’s work session Tuesday night in anticipation of a vote by Council at its Thursday night public meeting at 6 p.m. in City Hall.

City Attorney Tim Henry said a Request for Proposal was issued during the previous administration for the work. EHD of Lancaster was hired as a management consultant for the city’s self-insured workers’ compensation program, management of past claims and the Pennsylvania Heart and Lung Program. PMA Companies of Blue Bell was hired as the third-party administrator for the workers’ compensation program.

There were no RFPs this time for the professional service contracts.

“The Human Resources Department has been so pleased with the way they’ve been handling it, compared to who’s handled it in the past for us, that they strongly recommended them,” Henry said.

The city plans to hire the companies for a three-year contract at an annual cost of $39,500 for EHD and $30,900 for PMA.

Also on the agenda for the Thursday night meeting agenda are:

• The reappointment of Greg Barrouk of Reliance Drive to the Wilkes-Barre Finance Authority for a term ending Oct. 14, 2024.

• The appointment of Michael Horvath of Lawrence Street to the Industrial Development Authority for a term ending Dec. 31, 2025.

• The sale of 209-217 E. Northampton St. to Yasmeiry Navarro for $3,500.

• The award of the contract for Wilkes-Barre City Parks ADA Upgrade/Tourism Hospitality Projects to PennEastern Engineers LLC of Wilkes-Barre. The cost will be on a percentage basis of the projects and paid with federal American Rescue Plan funds and private donations.

Prior to the meeting Thursday, Council will hold a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. on a liquor license transfer to Tolteca Bar & Grill LLC, 21 Public Square. The license to be transferred is in safekeeping from the Tolteca Express that was in the Gateway Shopping Center in Edwardsville. Council will vote on the transfer during its public meeting.

Councilmen Bill Barrett and John Marconi brought up the issue of a permanent traffic light for southbound vehicles exiting the Cross Valley Expressway and turning left on Wilkes-Barre Boulevard. There was a fatal crash at the intersection a few weeks ago.

A temporary light had been in place while the ramps on River Street for the Expressway were under construction, they said.

“I think that we need to move forward and put a little pressure on PennDOT to put a traffic light there. They have a four-lane limited access highway exiting onto a city roadway,” Barrett said.

Councilman Mike Belusko asked Mayor George Brown about a shortage of garbage bags residents must purchase and use for curbside collection.

“A lot of people are complaining they can’t find garbage bags,” Belusko said.

Brown acknowledged he had a hard time too. He said the manufacturer is having workforce issues and doesn’t have the resin to make the blue bags for the city.

“So what we’re doing is looking at going to different color bags they have in stock,” Brown said.

