WILKES-BARRE — TLCares winner Anita Zimmerman said she will probably save the $1,000 she received to purchase Christmas presents.

Zimmerman, a retired schoolteacher from Hunlock Creek, also designated her church — Roaring Brook Baptist Church of Hunlock Creek — as the nonprofit that will also receive a $1,000 from the TL Cares program.

“When I got the call, I didn’t think it was real,” she said. “My parents always subscribed to the Times Leader and I continued that subscription — more than 40 years in all.”

Zimmerman is the 21st winner of the TLCares program launched in May. New winners are selected each week, and in addition to $1,000, the winners will receive a $1,000 donation to a nonprofit or charity of their choice.

Zimmerman is a retired teacher who taught third grade for 35 years at the Hunlock Creek Elementary School in the Northwest Area School District.

When asked about her favorite part of the paper, Zimmerman’s answer was simple — she enjoys it all.

“It depends on what’s going on, but I’ve read all the sections,” Zimmerman said. “It’s always very informative.”

When contacted on Friday, Zimmerman didn’t know exactly what to spend his $1,000 on, but he had some ideas.

“I know the church can use it and the money goes to helping the community,” Zimmerman said. “I care deeply about my church.”

